Whitney Laidlaw: Middle School Dance Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault Against Female Student

Whitney Laidlaw is the middle school dance teacher who is accused of the sexual assault of a 14-year-old female student at Cornerstone Academy Middle School. The Houston-school has announced that Laidlaw, 32, a former reporter with ABC-affiliate KTRE in east Texas, has been placed on administrative leave following her arrest.

ABC Houston reports that Laidlaw is accused of the sexual assault of a child under 17 years old and of an improper relationship with a student. The alleged abuse occurred on August 1 and August 14. The ABC report says that student says she exchanged messages with Laidlaw via phone, Snapchat and Instagram. The student said that after completing the 7th grade, Laidlaw texted her to say she had feelings for the teenager.

Laidlaw Is Accused of Trying to Get the Student to Come & Meet Her During Summer Vacation

During the summer of 2018, the student says that Laidlaw tried to get the teenager to come and meet her, reports the Houston Chronicle. Despite the teen saying she rebuffed the advances of her teacher, Laidlaw would nonetheless show up at the victim’s house. On one occasion, the victim said she got into Laidlaw’s car and her teacher kissed her and touched her “inappropriately.”

In another instance, the teenager says that Laidlaw sent a photo showing the teacher topless. The teenager said she refused to send a video of a sexual nature to her teacher.

The messages were discovered by the teen’s father. The teenager then identified Laidlaw as the sender. When authorities first made contact with the teacher, Laidlaw refused to co-operate, reports KHOU.

Laidlaw has been released on bond and cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim’s family and must keep at least 200 feet from the victim at all times. Laidlaw can not be in contact with anyone under the age of 17 and has been forced to surrender her passport. Laidlaw cannot possess pornography, a computer or a cell phone, according to ABC Houston.

A Review for Laidlaw Left on Rate My Teacher the Day Before the Arrest Called her, ‘Truly an Amazing Teacher

A review left for Laidlaw on Rate My Teacher the day before her arrest. It reads, “My child fell in love with history, learned to think critically and had a blast in her class. Truly an amazing, gifted teacher.” The review before that, from June 2018, reads, “Best social studies and hip-hop teacher to ever walk the planet.” Another says, “She was the best hip-hop dance teacher i ever had and i will always remember her.” While the first review on Laidlaw’s page reads, “She’s one of the nicest teachers at Cornerstone.”

On the Spring Branch school district website, Laidlaw is listed as a language arts and social studies teacher.

Laidlaw Was a Former Dance Teacher in Los Angeles & a Dancer for a ‘Semi-Professional Basketball Team’

Laidlaw is a former reporter with KTRE, the ABC-affiliate in east Texas. According to her profile on the station’s website, Laidlaw was born in New Braunfels, Texas.

