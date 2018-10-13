Fyre Festival Organizer Billy MacFarland Sentenced to Six Years

Billy MacFarland, the 26-year-old organizer of the disastrous Fyre Festival, was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to forfeit $26 million after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud for his role in defrauding Fyre Festival investors and ticket vendors.

According to the New York Times, MacFarland told prosecutors then that Fyre Media got $26 million from lenders by lying and forging documents, for what was then billed as “the cultural experience of the decade.”

Here’s what you need to know about MacFarland:

1. MacFarland & Rapper Ja Rule Organized The Chaotic Fyre Festival, a Music Festival That Turned Into a Weekend of Chaos For Festival-goers

What was meant to be an exclusive, “cultural” festival on a private island quickly turned into a disastrous weekend that left attendees locked in an airport and forced to collect their luggage out of a shipping container in the dead of night.

Despite being promised a full VIP experience, complete with private jets and “the best in food,” fans were fed dry cheese sandwiches with salad and forced to camp in small, half-built tents on a mostly undeveloped island in the Bahamas.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

Just a reminder of what "The Duo" was originally sold as pic.twitter.com/gKz90zNBvu — Michele Smith (@MicheleSmi) April 27, 2017

2. Attendees Paid Thousands of Dollars to Spend an Exclusive VIP Weekend With Models, Musicians & Stars

Most of the entertainers ended up pulling out at the last minute due to the disorganization of the event, and Blink 182, who was set to headline the event, pulled out after concerns that the festival would not be able to provide them a proper setup to “give the quality of performances we always give our fans.”

The event was heavily advertised by social media influencers such as Kendell Jenner and Bella Hadid, and other media personalities, many of whom did not initially disclose they had been paid to do so, in violation of federal law. The tickets were anywhere between $450 to upwards of $100,000.

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William Needham Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

Other performers booked to perform at the festival include Major Lazer, Migos and Lil Yachty.

3. “Serial Fraudster” MacFarland Pleaded Guilty to Two Counts of Wire Fraud For His Role in Defrauding Fyre Festival Vendors & Ticket Vendors

Prosecutors want Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland locked up for nearly 20 years, call him a “consummate con artist” https://t.co/2nVqCsWEYi pic.twitter.com/cx3n7oyuWu — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 4, 2018

MacFarland was held legally responsibly for the disorganized, chaotic event, and, according to Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, has a history of fraudulent behavior.

According to CNN, McFarland also pleaded guilty to another charge of bank fraud for a “sham ticket scheme” in which he sold bogus tickets to fashion, music and sporting events, and another count of bank fraud for writing a check using the name and account number of one of his employees without authorization as part of what Berman called a “disturbing pattern of deception.”

“The defendant is a serial fraudster,” Manhattan federal judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said on Thursday, according to ABC News. “Mr. McFarland is a fraudster and not simply a misguided young man. Bad intent was longstanding.”

He pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal law enforcement as well, the US attorney’s office said.

Rapper Ja Rule was also an organizer of the festival, but denied any liability and was been targeted in a $100 million lawsuit, despite his continued denial.

4. MacFarland Started His First Company When He Was 13-Years-Old & Allegedly Lied About The Worth of Fyre Media in a Term Sheet to Investors

Fyre Fest co-founder Billy McFarland has been sentenced today to six years in prison: https://t.co/MDEfiBHtSV pic.twitter.com/o6xdleDbNx — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) October 11, 2018

MacFarland was born in New York City, but raised in Millburn, New Jersey. His parents were real estate developers. At the age of 13, MacFarland started his first company – an online outsourcing business that “matched clients with designers.”

He attended Bucknell University in Pennsylvania for less than nine months, studying computer engineering, before dropping out to start the online ad platform Spling.

In August 2013, McFarland founded Magnises, aiming to create an exclusive “black card” with social perks, targeted at status-oriented millennials in big cities. McFarland then launched Fyre Media Inc., the parent company of the Fyre Festival. In a term sheet sent to investors, Fyre Media claimed to be worth $90 million; however, authorities allege that the company only did approximately $60,000 in business.

5. Many Thought The Festival Was a “Glorious Disaster” to Watch Rich Millennials Get a “Reality Check”

Although the festival was considered a disappointing, expensive disaster for those who attended, many laughed at the incident and claimed it was just a bunch of rich kids freaking out over luggage being mishandled and not having the luxurious camping trip they expected.

“I got my ticket in a raffle at work,” one attendee said. “Thought it’d be cool. Didn’t have much in the way of expectations. But yeah, watching rich people freak out because their luggage was being handled roughly or they were slightly dehydrated? Oh, it was like chicken soup for my middle-class soul. Best weekend of my life.”

