LOOK: A Letter Written By Brett Kavanaugh in High School: “We’re Loud, Obnoxious Drunks”

A letter written by Brett Kavanaugh during his high school years has surfaced, in which he references his group of friends as “loud, obnoxious drunks.”

In response to the letter, Kavanaugh released a statement via his lawyers: “This is a note I wrote to organize ‘Beach Week’ in 1983.”

The letter was written by Kavanaugh in the weeks leading up to Beach Week. In the letter, Kavanaugh references himself as ‘Bart’, and references the ‘FFFFF’ joke between his friends that Kavanaugh has since claimed has nothing to do with any sexual innuendos.

Here’s what you need to know.

READ: Full Letter by Brett ‘Bart’ Kavanaugh Regarding Beach Week

Here's the full text of Kavanaugh's two-page letter, sent ahead of "Beach Week" in June 1983. ("Bart" was his nickname in high school.) pic.twitter.com/29VNDUUMnp — David Enrich (@davidenrich) October 2, 2018

Kavanaugh wrote,

“Our lease starts on Saturday the 18th at 3:00 PM. I will not be there until Sunday night, because I’ll be in Ireland. Therefore, one of you must take the lease to Leland Realty and pay the remaining money which is $398–> $50 from each of us. The place is the Atlantis #1408 on 103rd St. Leland Realty is on 87th or 89th. If you guys want to get in on Saturday, you must arrive at Leland by 7:00 PM on Saturday. The money must be in cash. One of you has to grab the bull by the horns and take charge. We must supply our own towels, sheets, pillow cases, blankets, etc. Our problem down there might be too many people. We’re going to have to decide while we are there who we want and don’t want. Possibilities for stays of a few days or more are ______. Feeley______, etc. If half of Gonzaga/St. John’s starts coming, we might have to give the boot or welse we might get it ourselves. I think we are unanimous that any girls we can beg to stay there are welcomes with open…Anyways I think we’re all set. Remember that the eight of us are in charge- we get beds and we kick people out- no one else. The danger of eviction is great and that would suck because of the money and because this week has big potential (Interpret as wish). I’m leaving for Ireland on Wed- the 8th so somoene has to volunteer by then to be in charge of money and signing lease. (It will still be in my name). FFFFF, Bart P.S. It would probably be a good idea on Sat. the 18th to warn the neighbors that we’re loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us. Advise them to go about 30 miles.”

In the letter, Kavanaugh references there being “eight of them” in the group of friends that have opted to rent the house. The New York Times has identified the following men to have been close friends with Kavanaugh during this time period: Mark Judge, ‘PJ’ Smyth, Tim Gaudette, Christopher Garrett, Don Urgo Jr., and DeLancey Davis.

The New York Times Also Released an Anonymous Letter Pertaining to Holton-Arms School, Though Kavanaugh Has Not Been Cited as the Authors

We also tracked down a copy of Georgetown Prep's underground newspaper, written in part by Mark Judge. It includes a column about Holton-Arms girls, calling them "hosebags." (Look it up.) Christine Blasey Ford was a student there. pic.twitter.com/5jGKOmTJNa — David Enrich (@davidenrich) October 2, 2018

In addition to releasing the letter written by Kavanaugh, the New York Times also released an excerpt from the underground newspaper at Georgetown Prep, which was reportedly written “in part” by Mark Judge. The letter describes Holton-Arms students as “the most worthless excuses for human females.” It’s worth noting that Christine Blasey Ford attended Holton-Arms School during the same period that Judge and Kavanaugh were at Georgetown Prep.