Craig Steven Shaver: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Craig Steven Shaver was arrested and charged after police said he threatened to kill Senator Dianne Feinstein.

1. Craig Shaver Was Accused of Sending a Threatening Email to Senator Feinstein, But Prosecutors Have Not Yet Shared the Contents of the Message

Prosecutors allege that 47-year-old Craig Steven Shaver sent a death threat to Senator Dianne Feinstein. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office revealed in a news release that the email in question was sent on September 30.

Officials have not released the wording that was used in the email. All that was initially disclosed was that the message was severe enough to cause concern that the senator’s life could be in danger. The sheriff’s department continues to investigate the alleged threat.

2. Shaver Was Charged With Two Felonies & Prosecutors Revealed a Prior Conviction For Grand Theft

Authorities have formally charged a 47-year-old Lancaster man with sending Sen. Dianne Feinstein an email that threatened her life. Craig Steven Shaver faces three years in state prison if convicted on all charges. https://t.co/QoN8UNIz5n pic.twitter.com/YRmkvanZn1 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 12, 2018

Craig Steven Shaver faces two felony counts. The first was for attempted criminal threats. A person can be convicted of this under California if prosecutors prove that the defendant:

1. Willfully threatened to kill or cause great bodily harm to another

2. Conveyed a threat verbally, in writing, or via electronic device

3. Harbored the intent that the statement be taken as a threat

4. The threat was unconditional, immediate, clear, and specific that it could be carried out

5. The other person sustained reasonable fear for their safety or the safety of an immediate family member.

Shaver was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm. He was not permitted to own a weapon because of a prior criminal record. Shaver was convicted in 1991 of grand theft.

If convicted, he could face more than three years in state prison.

3. Bail Was Set at $50,000

Shaver was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. According to inmate records, he was booked into the Lancaster station Tuesday evening, October 9.

A mugshot was not immediately available. But the inmate record describes Shaver as a 47-year-old white man. He was born January 22, 1971. He has black hair and green eyes. Shaver is about 5’10” and weighs roughly 150 pounds.

Arraignment took place October 11 at the Antelope Valley Municipal Court. Bail was set at $50,000.

4. Dianne Feinstein Faced Criticism in Recent Weeks Over Her Handling of the Christine Blasey Ford Letter During Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Hearings

Senator Dianne Feinstein faced a lot of criticism from President Trump and some of her Republican colleagues amid the allegations of sexual misconduct by now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She was accused of withholding the information from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford until late into the confirmation process. She was further accused of then leaking Blasey Ford’s letter which detailed the allegations; Senator Feinstein denied doing so.

Her office reportedly received multiple threats during the confirmation hearings, with some of the threats naming specific employees.

During a rally in Iowa on October 9, the same day Craig Shaver was arrested, President Trump took aim at the Democratic senator. He again brought up the Blasey Ford letter and mocked Senator Feinstein’s denial.

This prompted the crowd to chant “Lock her up.” President Trump smiled at this and said, “And I think they’re talking about Feinstein, can you believe it?” He then added, “Did she leak it? 100%. No, I don’t want to get sued. 99%. See, now I can’t get sued.”

5. Craig Steven Shaver’s Political Affiliation Was Unclear

Prosecutors have not speculated on a potential motive for the reported death threat. Craig Steven Shaver’s political views were not immediately clear.

He has a Twitter account and a Pinterest page, but has never posted to either of them. He does not appear to have a Facebook page.

A search of the Federal Election Commission and the Center for Responsive Politics shows that Shaver has never donated to a political campaign.

