Crane Slams Into Amazon Warehouse Near Boston

Crane collapsed on Amazon fulfillment center building. No word yet on how this happened or why. But you can see the base of the crane is tipped over. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/MyNmvgkzhd — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) October 10, 2018

There was a major interruption at an Amazon warehouse in Massachusetts during the morning of October 10. A crane fell over and crashed onto the distribution warehouse located in Stoughton, which is about 20 miles south of Boston.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Reporter Cassy Arsenault of NBC Boston shared photos from the scene; in the picture above, you can see where the base of the crane had tipped onto its side.

Looks like several people from the Amazon fulfillment center are walking to their cars, and leaving the facility. @NECN @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/UQ4xVDSWZD — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) October 10, 2018

The building was reportedly evacuated. Emergency responders from the local fire department quickly arrived on scene. Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were also reportedly on their way to the building to investigate what caused the crane to crash.

The Amazon warehouse employs approximately 70 full-time employees, according to the Boston Business Journal. The company told the newspaper that it has “hundreds” of part-time workers at this site as well. The Amazon building, located at 1000 Technology Center Drive, used to belong to shoe and apparel company Reebok.