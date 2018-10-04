Jordan Hunt Id’d as Man Who Roundhouse Kicked Pro-Life Proteste

Jordan Hunt, the hairdresser who roundhouse kicked a pro-life protester in Toronto, has been fired from his job at a salon in Toronto amid the outcry over his actions. Hunt was identified as the culprit in a statement from his employer, Noble Studio 101. The victim has been named as Marie-Claire Bissonnette, 27. The video was recorded during the Life Chain demonstration in Canada on September 30. The altercation began as Bissonnette challenged Hunt, accusing him of vandalizing her pro-life signs. Hunt begins by challenging Bissonnette’s views, asking her opinion about abortion relating to women who are raped. Hunt says, “If somebody gets raped by somebody and they’re like, “I’m a 16-year-old and I can’t have this baby,” think you should keep it?” Hunt then gives the protester a thumbs up/thumbs down gesture. Bissonnette replies, “It’s a baby. If someone is raped and she gave birth then she decided to kill her child.”

Hunt Is Working on a ‘Guide to Natural Living’

The "man" who assaulted a female pro life protester in Toronto has been identified as Jordan Hunt. He has since been fired from his job as a hairdresser and is purging his social media presence. Too late, Jordan. pic.twitter.com/0JzQprlgRk — Mersh (@Mersh) October 3, 2018

An archived version of Hunt’s profile from the Noble Studio website reveals that Hunt previously had another salon, Coup Bizarre. Hunt writes that he is in the process of writing a book, The Hippy Swamp Witch. Hunt calls the book, “a guide to natural living and my very own product line.” Hunt writes about his hairdressing style, “I love to let the hair tell me what it wants to do, ergo; You get to wake up every morning with sexy bed-head, a wash-and-go hair style that falls so naturally into place everyone will think you spend HOURS on your hair, but ONLY YOU will know you just woke up looking’ THAT good. Be it a polished corporate look, or a messy punk cut, my skills got ya’ covered whatever your style may be.”

Hunt’s Employers Said He Was Fired & that ‘Everyone Has the Right to an Opinion’

https://www.instagram.com/noblestudio101/

After the kick, Hunt tried to say he had been aiming to kick Bissonnette’s phone and accidentally made contact with her. Bissonnette asks bystanders to call the police. Shortly after the video went viral, Hunt’s employer Noble Studio 101 said in an Instagram statement, “It has been brought to our attention that Jordan Hunt has been caught on camera assaulting an innocent bystander at a pro-life rally. We don’t condone his actions and he has been let go. We believe that everyone has a right to an opinion and the right to voice their opinion without fear of physical violence.” Hunt’s former employer also referred to the hairdresser as a “sub-contractor.” The Toronto Police Service has said that they are aware of the incident but that no arrests have been made.

Bissonnette Has Said that Pro-Choice Protesters Have Threatened Her With Rape

Bissonnette said in a statement, via LifeSite News, after the incident:

I’ve participated in many public pro-life activities throughout my life. This isn’t the first time I’ve been attacked. Rocks have been thrown at me. I’ve been spat upon multiple times and pushed. Men have aggressively asked how I would like it if they raped me and forced me to have an abortion. There is a media-driven narrative that pro-life activists are violent and a danger to women. This is a bald-faced lie. The only violence or aggression I’ve witnessed in my many years in the pro-life movement comes entirely from pro-abortion activists, and yet it’s rarely, if ever, reported. I want to be clear that I empathize with any girl or woman who’s experienced the trauma and invasion of sexual assault. I can’t imagine what it’s like but the thought alone is abhorrent and painful. I in no way want to diminish or dismiss the torment of that experience or the gravity of the crime. And becoming pregnant through that awful experience puts a girl or woman in a very tough situation which forces upon her a decision that will have lifelong effects. But the reality is that woman who has conceived in rape has become a mother and I cannot support a procedure that would make her the mother of a dead child.”

Bissonnette Is a Wedding Singer in the Toronto-Area

According to her Facebook page, Bissonnette is the youth coordinator for the Campaign Life Coalition. She has been in the role since 2016. In addition, Bissonnette performs as a jazz and classical singer at weddings in the Hamilton, Ontario-region. A professional profile says that Bissonnette is has a B.A. in music and has been performing for ten years. That profile says that Bissonnette is also a singing teacher in the Hamilton-area. Bissonnette can be booked for speaking events on topics such as “Abortion/Contraception, Pro-Life Youth Activism, Co-Ordinating Pro-Life Youth Events” here.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side