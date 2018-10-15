Tony Berlin, Harris Faulkner’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tony Berlin has been married to Fox News host Harris Faulkner since 2003. They met while working at rival TV stations in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Faulkner is known nationwide due to her two shows on Fox’s daytime lineup, Outnumbered and Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner. Her husband has a similar resume; he worked as a broadcast journalist for more than a decade before making the switch to public relations.

1. Tony Berlin Shares His Wife’s Love for Journalism; He Worked as a Reporter, Anchor & Producer for 15 Years

Tony Berlin earned a degree in political science from Occidental College, a liberal arts school in Los Angeles, in 1989. He also played basketball at the Division-3 college.

Berlin traveled across the country to Washington, D.C. for his first job as a producer with Cox Broadcasting. According to his LinkedIn profile, he returned to school in 1992 for a master’s degree. He studied public policy and journalism at American University.

Berlin spent at least 10 years of his professional career in front of the camera. He worked as a reporter and anchor in Roanoke, Virginia and Savannah, Georgia. He then spent three years in Dayton, Ohio before relocating to Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1998.

In Minneapolis, Berlin began his affiliation with CBS News. He was a reporter for the CBS affiliate there for seven years. It was during this time period that he met Harris Faulkner, who was working as an evening news anchor for the ABC affiliate in Minneapolis at the time.

In 2005, the couple made their move to New York City. Faulkner began working for Fox News while Berlin was stationed on the west side of Manhattan at CBS. He was a field producer for WCBS for one year, before deciding to make the transition to public relations.

2. Tony Launched His Own Company, Berlin Media Relations, in 2011

Tony Berlin decided to leave the CBS newsroom and get into public relations in 2006. He gained experience on that side of the industry working as a media relations manager for Padilla Speer Beardsley.

He followed that up with three years at Credit.com as the director of media relations. His role there involved booking TV appearances and interviews for financial experts. Berlin’s twitter account shows a continued affinity for financial news; he frequently posts and shares articles about the state of the markets, tips for paying down debt and how best to invest your money.

In January of 2011, Berlin branched out on his own and founded his own company, Berlin Media Relations.On its website, Berlin touts his ability to secure positive media exposure for his clients, in large part due to his long list of contacts. He lists Credit.com as one of his primary clients.

3. Tony Berlin & Harris Faulkner Got Married in His Home State of Arizona & Have a Second Home There

Tony Berlin and Harris Faulkner would have known about each other while they were living in Minneapolis, because they were both on-camera at different TV stations. They were reportedly introduced through mutual friends.

They tied the knot on April 12, 2003. The wedding took place in Rio Rico, Arizona, near Berlin’s hometown of Tucson. (He attended Amphitheater High School).

The couple returns to Arizona often to visit extended family. According to the Western Journal, Berlin and Faulkner own a home about 20 miles north of the border with Mexico.

In an interview with FanSided, Berlin explained that he grew up cheering on the Arizona Wildcats and is still a big fan to this day.

4. Tony Berlin & Harris Faulkner Have Two Daughters, Bella & Danika; The Family Spends a Majority of Their Time in New Jersey

Tony Berlin and Harris Faulkner are raising two daughters. Bella was born in 2007. Younger sister Danika arrived three years later.

The couple chose Arizona as the best place to have their children baptized. According to Faulkner’s Instagram page, Danika was baptized in Tubac, Arizona.

@HankHaney swing thoughts for my 9 year old? Thanks pic.twitter.com/PyTwi6fgD5 — Tony Berlin (@TonyBerlinMedia) July 3, 2018

Tony Berlin enjoys golfing and it appears he is sharing that passion with his young daughters. He shared the video above of one of his daughters taking a swing.

Our July fourth was extra special as my family and I boarded the @USSMonterey for a Steel Beach Picnic with sailors and theie families. #ProudAmerican #9RulesofEngagement pic.twitter.com/ZA4o76Kf8E — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) July 5, 2018

The family primarily resides in northern New Jersey. Their home was featured in an article in Closer Weekly in 2017. Their 4,300-square-foot house is reportedly near the Hudson River, has 4 bedrooms and bathrooms, and a rooftop deck. During the interview, Faulkner joked that the family needed tall ceilings because Berlin is 6’4″.

5. Tony Berlin’s Facebook Page Reveals Clues About His Political Affiliation

Tony Berlin has never donated to any political candidates, according to the Federal Election Commission database. But he appears to lean Democrat, based on Facebook posts. In July 2018, he shared the above video showcasing President Obama. The video’s caption reads, “Share if he’s your favorite president.”

In May, Berlin posted a link encouraging people to register to vote. A friend commented, “Just registering Republicans, right?” Berlin’s response was, “Charlene ❤️ Some of my best friends are Republicans ❤️”

Aside from that, Berlin appears to keep his political affiliation close to the vest and seems to focus on lighter issues. For example, in 2017 he was encouraging residents in Edgewater, New Jersey to sign a petition urging the city to add soccer lines to a field.

