Douglas Glenn Cyr, Whitey Bulger’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Whitey Bulger has died. The former organized crime boss was killed after being transferred to Hazelton Federal Prison in West Virginia, according to NBC News.

Bulger only had one son, Douglas Glenn Cyr, who was born whilst Bulger was climbing the ranks of the Winter Hill gang in South Boston. Douglas died when he was just 6 years old after coming down with Reye’s Syndrome.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Died From Reye’s Syndrome

Douglas died in 1972 from Reye’s Syndrome.

“Reye’s (Reye) syndrome is a rare but serious condition that causes swelling in the liver and brain. Reye’s syndrome most often affects children and teenagers recovering from a viral infection, most commonly the flu or chickenpox. Signs and symptoms such as confusion, seizures and loss of consciousness require emergency treatment. Early diagnosis and treatment of Reye’s syndrome can save a child’s life,” reports the Mayo Clinic.

2. His Mother, Lindsey Cyr, Was Bulger’s Wife by Common Law

Cyr met Bulger in the 60s when she was working as a waitress in North Quincy, Massachusetts. The two moved in together in 1966. Cyr was 21 at the time. The following year, she gave birth to Douglas.

Cyr and Bulger lived together for 12 years and were “married” according to Common Law. The former couple drifted apart after the death of their son, however. They kept in touch for a few years, but hadn’t spoken since Bulger disappeared in 1995, she told CBS Boston.

3. Bulger Was a ‘Doting’ Father Who Was Said to Be ‘Devastated’ After His Son’s Death

Bulger loved his son and the two were very close, according to Cyr. In fact, from the moment that Cyr found out that she was pregnant, she said that Bulger was most “concerned” about the baby.

“From the minute I told him I was pregnant, that was what he had been concerned about,” Cyr told Irish Central.

After Douglas was born, Bulger spent as much time with his son as he could, really bonding with him, as any father-son relationship should be.

“[Bulger] talked to him about everything [and] listened to Douglas’ opinions as if he really needed to know,” Cyr told CBS Boston.

After Douglas’ death, Bulger was said to be “devastated.”

“Jimmy changed, Jimmy was devastated. We both were. I think it was all too painful for him,” Cyr added.

4. He’s Often Referred to as a ‘Secret Love Child’

A simple Google search for Bulger’s kids will turn up results of a “secret love child.” Because of Bulger’s gang-relations, he did everything that he could to protect his son — and that often meant keeping the child in hiding.

5. Bulger Didn’t Have Any Other Children

Bulger did not have any other children. He did, however, have other relationships. In the late 90s, he was linked to Theresa Stanley. The two fled together, but Stanley wanted to return home to her children. She did so a short while later.

Bulger then ran away with Catherine Greig, according to Biography.