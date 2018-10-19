Women’s March on the Pentagon: How To Attend in D.C. & Around the Country

The Women’s March on the Pentagon (WMOP) is happening Sunday, October 21, with sister events happening all across the country on Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21. The march is happening on the 51st anniversary of the 1967 antiwar event in Washington D.C., which was followed by a march on the Pentagon.

The march was put together in response to military aggression by the United States, seeking to bring the country back to an antiwar focus. The website reads: “Our demands are simple: The complete end to the wars abroad; closure of foreign bases; dramatically slash the Pentagon budget to fund healthy social programs here at home: the only good empire is a gone empire.” On Saturday, October 20, the WMOP will host a number of workshops, and the march itself happens on Sunday, October 21.

If you want to know more about what the march is about, just watch the video below by Emma Leigh Fiala:

The event’s director is Cindy Sheehan. She’s been involved in peace movements since her son, Casey Sheehan, was killed in Iraq in 2004. Bonnie Caracciolo is co-coordinator of the WMOP, and Emma Fiala, an independent journalist, is the event’s webmaster and social media guru, and a member of the Steering Committee. Joy Davis is also a member of the Steering Committee, and is co-chair of the Green Party of Texas. You can learn about the rest of the members of the Steering Committee and the advisory committee here.

Read on for more details about all the marches that are happening in connection with the Women’s March on the Pentagon. Since information is constantly changing and new marches may be added, you can also check out the WMOP’s interactive map below to find a march near you, or search this article for your state or city.

The Main March: Washington, D.C.

Sunday, October 21 at 11 a.m. Eastern

Read all the details here. Participants are asked to gather from 11 a.m. to Noon Eastern at the Pentagon City Metro Station.

From 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., the group will be marching on the Pentagon.

From 1-4 p.m., a rally will take place with speakers, music, and entertainment. Speakers will include “Members of Dragonfly Inter-tribal all Woman Drum Group, Cindy Sheehan, Bonnie Caracciolo, Emma Fiala, Mnar Muhawesh, Ann Wright, Alison Weir, Deb Della Piana, Chelsea United Against the War, Walter Teague, Jill Stein, Nick Brana, Eleanor Goldfield, Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers, Medea Benjamin, YahNé Ndgo, F.U.R.I.E., Students and Youth for a New America, WMOP Steering Committee, Bruce A. Dixon, Sameera Khan, and the WMOP Advisory Committee.”

Musical guests will include “Ariel Zevon, the Raging Grannies, the DC Labor Chorus, Pam Parker, Sheri Bauer-Mayorga and Ben Grosscup.”

Sister Marches

Here are details on sister marches happening in coordination with the main march. For more details about any of these marches, visit the Women’s March page here.

Marches on 10/20/2018 Los Angeles, California: 11 a.m. at 532 S. Olive Street. Fresno, California: 12:30 p.m. at Blackstone Ave. and Nees Ave. 12:30 p.m. at Blackstone Ave. and Nees Ave. Madison, Wisconsin: 11 a.m. at 30 W. Mifflin St. #702 11 a.m. at 30 W. Mifflin St. #702 Cleveland, Ohio: 12:30 p.m., W. 25th St. and Lorain Road, West Side Market Square. March on Voss Industries, maker of important drone components. Patchogue, New York: 12 p.m. 116 East Main Street. Las Vegas, Nevada: 9 a.m. at 333 Las Vegas Blvd. Suite 6073. 9 a.m. at 333 Las Vegas Blvd. Suite 6073. Vancouver, Canada: 1 p.m. at the Vancouver Art Gallery at 750 Hornby St. 1 p.m. at the Vancouver Art Gallery at 750 Hornby St.