Ann Scott, Rick Scott’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ann Scott, Rick Scott’s wife, is familiar to most people in Florida. After all, she is the First Lady of Florida, who has focused on literacy issues.

Rick Scott squared off against Democratic Senator Bill Nelson is a hotly contested U.S. Senate race on November 6, 2018. Turnout in Florida was extremely high as assessed by early voting totals, which indicated that numbers were way up over 2014.

Who is Ann Scott?

here’s what you need to know:

1. Ann Scott & Rick Scott Were High School Sweethearts

Florida Governor Rick Scott and his wife, Ann, fell in love in high school. The couple has been married for 46 years and has two children together.

First Lady Ann Scott’s bio page describes her as “a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. High school sweethearts, the Governor and First Lady have been married for 46 years and have two daughters, Allison and Jordan, and six adorable grandsons, Auguste, Quinton, Sebastian, Eli, Louie and Jude.”

According to a profile in Gulfshore Life , Ann “was born in 1952 in Mobile, Ala., and lived in Dallas and Columbus, Ga., before her family moved to Kansas City, Mo., during her senior year of high school.”

She and Rick both spotted each other in class. “They said he wanted to ask me out, but he was so shy,” she told the site. “He had curly hair then, and he wore glasses, at least some of the time.”

She praises her husband on Facebook, writing in 2016, “This morning, I’m looking forward to hearing Rick deliver his annual State of the State address. I’m so proud of his continued leadership and dedication to our great state.”

2. Ann Scott Has a Degree in Business Administration But Was Defrauded in a Phishing Scam

In the early years of the couple’s marriage, Rick Scott was a very busy man, serving in the U.S. Navy and attending law school. His wife earned her degree as well.

“After graduating from high school, the First Lady attended community college and worked full time, while Governor Scott was in the Navy and attended law school. She received her degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas,” her First Lady bio says.

Despite her business background, The Miami Herald reported that Ann Scott was defrauded of $350,000 in a phishing scam. According to The Herald, “scammers used a phony email address to trick Ann Scott’s accountant.”

3. As First Lady, Ann Scott, an ‘Avid Reader,’ Focuses on Literacy

Ann Scott’s First Lady biography focuses on her interests in schools, reading, and literacy concerns.

“An avid reader, the First Lady loves traveling the state, sharing her passion for reading and literacy with Florida’s students,” it reads. “She believes that great readers become great learners, and early learning leads to academic success. As a mother, she also knows that healthy bodies make healthy minds. She urges Floridians of all ages to eat healthy and get out and play.”

The bio says that she has a special concern for military families, saying, “At every opportunity, the First Lady takes time to thank military children and families for their services and sacrifices to our great state and our country. The First Lady loves to showcase the beauty and history of the Mansion, and has opened the Florida Governor’s Mansion for children and families to visit throughout the school year, and will often greet tours to share her personal stories of the home.”

4. Ann Scott Is Involved in Charitable Efforts

Ann Scott’s biography says she is frequently involved in charitable efforts with her husband.

“Throughout their lives, the Governor and First Lady have been committed to their community locally and around the world. They support the Salvation Army, United Way, Naples Zoo, Children’s Museum of Naples, and World Vision, where the Scott family worked to create a primary health care system in Bunyala, Kenya,” it reads. “Together, they fund an entrepreneurship contest at George Washington University where their daughter, Allison, received her business degree. The First Lady has also donated her time to Liberty Youth Ranch, a home for abandoned, abused, neglected, and orphaned children in Collier County.”

The Scotts’ net worth is estimated at more than $250 million. According to The Tampa Bay Tribune, Ann Scott’s assets alone accounted for $82 million in a blind trust.

5. Ann Scott Authored a Children’s Book

Ann Scott is also an author. She wrote on her Facebook page, “Today we visited the C’mon Children’s Museum featured in my children’s book, Ally and Jordi’s Adventures Through Florida. It’s great to see places like this in our state that offer educational opportunities for children to start learning early in their life.”