California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [November 12]

The fires currently raging in California are now among the largest in the state’s history. The Camp Fire is 113,000 acres, the Woolsey Fire is more than 91,000 acres, and today new fires are also being reported due to Red Flag conditions, including the Peak Fire and the Lynn Fire. Winds and low humidity are helping the fires grow and making containment difficult, so it’s important to stay updated on the fires in California today. Here are the latest updates on all the fires in California as of Monday, November 12, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state. News on the fires is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

There are currently multiple active fires in California. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California. Then the second section details specific fires in the region. If you’re looking for a specific fire scroll down or search for the fire’s name or your city’s name. This is a developing story.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into this map to see California up close.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. You may need to zoom in to see areas of interest in California, depending on your browser or mobile device. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for November 11. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order. Note that many of these fires are still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, but they are no longer listed as active by Inciweb or other sources. We will note that in the fires’ descriptions below. The most active fires right now include the Camp Fire, the Hill Fire, and the Woolsey Fire, plus new fires that are still cropping up on Monday, November 12.

Note that many regions are seeing smoke from the fires in California, even if new fires aren’t specifically in their region.

Alder, Mountaineer, & Moses Fires

These fires are 3,502 acres and 55 percent contained as of November 11 at 4:42 p.m. The Alder fire is 5 miles north of Camp Nelson in Gian Sequoia National Monument. The Mountaineer fire is .1 mile north of Summit trailhead and .75 miles east of the Alder Fire in Golden Trout Wilderness, according to Inciweb. The Moses Fire is 1 mile south of Moses Mountain.

An area closure around the fires has been in effect. The fires were first discovered on October 4, 13, and 17.

These fires are on Inciweb’s site but not on CAL FIRE’s map.

Brushy Fire

The Brushy Fire in Mendocino County is near Dos Rios, off Highway 162, east of Highway 101 and west of Covelo, CAL FIRE reported. It was first reported on November 8. As of November 9 at 10:03 a.m., it’s 35 acres and 50 percent contained. CAL FIRE has been focusing on other fires and has not updated the details about this one since November 9.

Camp Fire

My view on the way to work today. Pretty much got to work and turned around as the #campfire started to roll into Paradise pic.twitter.com/Kz1kTItG1F — Swiss Link (@Swiss_Link) November 8, 2018

This fire was first spotted at 6:30 a.m. on November 8, and quickly grew. Now, as of 7:45 a.m. on November 12, the fire is 113,000 acres in size and 25 percent contained. That’s a small increase in size since yesterday, but no increase in containment.

At least 15,500 structures are threatened and 6,453 residences and 260 commercial structures have been destroyed from this fire, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE noted on Monday: “Strong northeast winds are expected to continue through Monday morning. Firefighters worked through the night to hold perimeter lines and provide structure defense in areas where the fire was impacting structures. Steep rugged terrain in some areas will impede control operations. Today firefighters will continue to fight the fire aggressively, provide structure defense and strategically be prepositioned in the case of any wind shifts.”

Here are some maps of the fire:

Monday 11/12 #CampFire. 128,798 acres per 6:48pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Most recent satellite pass on map 2:30 am. Next map update 2-4pm. If you have not done so, please read “Map tips”. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/S76l7VZmRr #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/96Jc9TYai0 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 12, 2018

Here is an interactive map of Camp Fire evacuations and repopulations. Click here to see the map.

Evacuations have been ordered for the fire in multiple regions. These include, but may not be limited to, the following evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE as of 7 a.m. on Monday, November 12:

Established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, and Butte Valley

Powellton zone

Lovelock zone

Humbug zone

Stirling zone

North Coutelenc zone

North fir haven zone

Nimshew zone

Carnegie/colter zone

South Firhaven zone

South Coutelenc zone

North pines zone

South pines zone

Old Magalia zone

Lower Pentz zone

Morgan ridge zone

Lower Clark zone

Butte creek road

Centerville road

Concow

Pulga

Yankee Hill

Skyway from lower paradise to the Chico city limits

Morgan ridge

Highway 32 at Nopel South all the way to Chico city limits

Highway 70 from Pulga to West branch Feather river bridge

All of Clark Road and all of Pentz road, south to highway 70, everything west to highway 99 and south to highway 149 including all of Butte Valley

Shippee Road from Highway 149 to Highway 99

Cherokee Road to Highway 70 to Lake Oroville south to Table Mountain Blvd.

East Bound Hwy 162/Oro Quincy Hwy at Forbestown Rd east to Mountain House

Road/4 Mile Bridge Road, including the communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Mountain House, and Bloomer Hill

Here is a map of the evacuation zones in Paradise, in case you’re not sure where your zone is. Click here to look up your zone by address. Or see a larger version of the Paradise Evacuation Zone map here. Here are some evacuation zone maps:

Here are some evacuation centers in the area, as shared by CAL FIRE:

OPEN: Bidwell Jr. Highschool (2376 North Ave, Chico CA 95926)

OPEN: Yuba-Sutter Fairground (442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991)

OPEN: Plumas County Fairgrounds (204 Fairground Rd, Quincy CA 95971)

OPEN: Glenn County Fairgrounds (221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA 95963)

OPEN: Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, CA 95966)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, CA 95928)

For the most recent up to date Evacuation Locations and Status go to: https://www.buttecounty.net/

Here are some animal shelters in the area:

Small animals: County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E (also called the Del Oro Old County Hospital) – This shelter is full

Large animals: Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E Hazel St. in Gridley, CA

Small animals: Chico Municipal Airport at 150 Airpark Blvd. in Chico, CA

Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. For updates, follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates.Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.) You can also call 530-538-7826.

Twenty-nine people have died from the fire and more than 100 are unaccounted for. The Butte County Sheriff’s office reported five fatalities in the area of Edgewood Lane in Paradise. The victims appeared to be in their vehicles when they were overcome by the fire. Identifications have not yet been made due to the burn injuries.

Smoke has been seen across regions of California. Many counties and cities have seen smoke from this fire this week. Marin County areas noted seeing smoke, for example.

Marin and Napa County emergency officials say smoke from Butte Fire is impacting the area. Take a look at the smoke in Upper Lake, more than 100 miles from the flames. Video courtesy Kali Bowyer. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/4hhMxIP7do — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) November 8, 2018

Vacaville also saw smoke from the Camp Fire, as did Walnut Creek, Berkeley and East Bay area.

Smoke 💨 is really pouring in from the fire 🔥 #walnutcreek I can smell it too.. #CampFire #eastbay pic.twitter.com/EokqQgF70E — The Keto Village (@CristybooDavis) November 8, 2018

You could also see the smoke from the Camp Fire in Ukiah and in Concord:

Cal Fire is reporting that smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County is drifting into Ukiah today. (Chris Pugh — Ukiah Daily Journal) pic.twitter.com/tPpEqnHH5c — Chris Pugh (@chrispugh) November 8, 2018

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 36,450 acres with 90 percent containment, as of October 1. This fire is no longer considered active, although CAL FIRE still has it listed as active on its map. Inciweb is no longer updating the fire page.

Eagle Fire

This fire is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map, but updates haven’t been issued since early October. CAL FIRE notes: “CAL FIRE is assisting the Sierra National Forest with a fire off Bobs Flat Trail, 3 miles north of Trimmer (Fresno County).” The fire’s current status isn’t known. The most recent information is from October 2.

Essex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping Modoc National Forest with this fire, which is located east of Essex Reservoir and northeast of Canby in Modoc County. The fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map as of September 19, but CAL FIRE hasn’t released any updates on the fire since September 4.

Fallbrook Fire / Fallsbrea Fire

#FallsbreaFire [final] The Fire is now 100% contained. Engines to remain at scene to patrol into the evening. pic.twitter.com/ShptwfMJIP — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 11, 2018

A fire started today near Fallbrook, called the Fallsbrea Fire on Sunday, November 11. It started around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday near state Route 76 and Ramona Drive, CBS 8 reported. It was about five acres and threatened nearby structures. But crews were able to halt the fire’s forward spread and no structures were damaged.

Fork Fire

“CAL FIRE is assisting the Angeles National Forest with a wildfire off East Fork Rd & San Gabriel Canyon Rd, Azusa (Los Angeles County),” according to CAL FIRE’s map listing. According to Inciweb, the fire was 166 acres and 98 percent contained as of October 4. This fire is no longer considered active and is not being updated by Inciweb daily.

Garner Complex Fire

Although still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, it is no longer considered an active fire by Inciweb, which is no longer updating details about it. It’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 9.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 24. It is still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, but Inciweb no longer considers it active and CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on September 4.

Griffith Park Fire near LA Zoo

The fire was controlled enough that the LA Zoo was able to open again to the public on Saturday, November 10. On Friday, November 9 when the fire started, many animals were evacuated from the zoo out of an abundance of caution. The fire burned to about 30 acres, and it was in terrain that was steep and difficult to access. By Friday afternoon, the fire was 60 percent contained and flames were no longer visible, although smoke could still be seen.

No zoo animals were harmed, and the zoo is now open to the public again.

The #ToyonIC brush fire in Griffith Park has been 60% contained. At no point did it enter Zoo grounds. No Zoo animals were harmed. Those that were relocated have been safely moved back and are doing well. The Zoo will be open to the public on Saturday. … https://t.co/XyxUP21dlQ pic.twitter.com/65Z0EEleGe — L.A. Zoo Lights ✨ 11/16—1/6 (@LAZoo) November 10, 2018

Hill Fire

This map from Ventura County gives you an idea of the size of the #WoolseyFire and #HillFire in Southern California – the purple area is the approximate fire perimeter, more than 83,000 acres burnt so far @KTLA pic.twitter.com/Zfh2V86LnC — Angus Ledwidge (@angusleddo) November 11, 2018

The Hill Fire is in Ventura County in Santa Rosa Valley, near Camarillo. This fire was originally larger than the Woolsey Fire when they both started on November 8, but the Woolsey Fire has now surpassed it. The Hill Fire is estimated to be 4,531 acres and 80 percent contained as of November 12 at 9:27 a.m. That’s a big jump in containment, with no increase in size.

CAL FIRE noted about the Hill Fire on Monday: “Firefighting efforts have been focused, and will remain focused on the protection of life and structures. Crews have working to implement and reinforce existing containment lines. Strong gusty winds will continue today into the evening and a red flag warning remains in effect.”

As of Monday, November 12 at 7 a.m., CAL FIRE noted the following evacuations from the Hill Fire. (To see evacuations from the Woolsey fire, which overlaps some regions, scroll down to that entry in this story.)

Point Magu Naval Base

To see a fuller list of evacuations that include the Woolsey Fire and Malibu, along with additional maps, scroll down to the Woolsey fire section below.

You can see an interactive evacuation map at VCEmergency.com, where you can enter your address to see where you fall on this map.

You can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. You can also call 805-465-6650 or visit VCEmergency.com for the latest updates.

To see evacuation shelters and other details, scroll down to the Woolsey Fire entry at the end of this story.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. The Holy Fire was in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. As of September 13, the fire is 23,136 acres according to Inciweb and 93 percent contained.The fire is no longer considered active by Inciweb (although it’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map) and Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire. CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on August 27.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map as active, but Inciweb no longer considers it active. It’s 13,347 acres and 85 percent contained as of October 1. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The fire is now in monitoring status and is no longer considered active.

Lynn Fire

#Lynnfire: Holding at less than 5 acres. Initial threat to homes is gone due to firefighters on the ground and aircraft dropping water and the pink gel. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/U3H2jqCjIu — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 12, 2018

Another fire has started in Ventura County. It’s currently being held to five acres as of about 12:45 p.m. on November 12.

#Lynnfire location – just North of the 101 in Thousand Oaks pic.twitter.com/KxtreCpoc9 — Sterph1 (@Sterph1) November 12, 2018

This fire was in a residential area near Ventu Park/Hillcrest Road and started in a home’s attic, spreading to a second home, reported Craig Fiegener. It’s unclear if this is connected to the Woolsey Fire.

Fire in residential area near Ventu Park Road/Hillcrest Dr. started in the attic of a house— spread to a second home. It’s being called #LynnFire but could be connected to the #WOOLSEYFIRE. pic.twitter.com/HozFVMUvuk — Craig Fiegener (@CraigNews3LV) November 12, 2018

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 38,134 acres according to Inciweb as of October 7, and 89 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon.

Inciweb issued its final update for the fire on October 7, unless conditions change. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active.

Peak Fire in Simi Valley (Originally Called the Rocky Fire or 118 Fire)

The Peak Fire (originally called the Rocky Fire) currently has no mandatory evacuations in place, Ventura County Fire Department noted on November 12. But ABC 7 reported around 12:45 p.m. that there were evacuations called for in the Box Canyon and Lake Manor regions in unincorporated Los Angeles south of the 118 Freeway, ABC 7 reported.

#PeakFire There are no mandatory evacuations in place. Those in the area of the fire have been asked to shelter in place on Kuehner. — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 12, 2018

It appears that the Box Canyon and Lake Manor evacuations were issued by LA County, not Ventura County.

#PeakFire: Simi 360 on Facebook has said that "East Simi Valley needs to pack up and head west." This is NOT true. There are no evacuations per incident command. Everyone east of Kuehner needs to shelter in place. — VCscanner (@VCscanner) November 12, 2018

The fire is about 20 acres in size, ABC 7 reported. Some structures may be threatened near Corriganville and Smith Road, the Ventura County Fire Chief said.

My uncle’s been stuck on the 118 still tryna find an alternate route for the past half hour or so 😅 #PeakFire #Rockyfire pic.twitter.com/bXprvBOFP6 — Mai 🎄 (@_reginugh) November 12, 2018

The brush fire began along the 118 Freeway near the Santa Susana Pass on Monday in Simi Valley, ABC 7 reported. A full closure was enacted on the eastbound 118 Freeway at Yosemite Avenue, and the westbound lanes of the 118 at Topanga Canyon. Drivers were asked to use the 126 Freeway or the 101 Freeway instead.

"@VCscanner:#PeakFire . EB and WB 118 closed. Multiple side streets closed. Train

traffic also stopped. — CLEM TRAFFIC 🚦🚨 (@ClemTraffic) November 12, 2018

Eastbound from Rory Lane to Kuehner Drive was also shut down, as was Kuehner Drive from the Santa Susan Pass to the 118 Freeway, ABC 7 noted.

Again, westbound SR118 has a full freeway closure @ Topanga Canyon & for eastbound traffic @ Yosemite Avenue. We recommend you avoid SR118 in this area, use SR126 or US101. US101 is open in both directions and currently has no closures. https://t.co/0cz21SaTCh @CaltransDist7 pic.twitter.com/4GCFTJ8oBR — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) November 12, 2018

San Bernardino Fire

A new fire cropped up late on Sunday night in San Bernardino near Cal State San Bernardino, ABC 7 reported. The fire started shortly before 8 p.m. near the 5500 block of University Parkway. The three-acre blaze burning in Badger Canyon behind an observatory has grown to about 30 acres. Officials say the campus is not under threat. Residents on 59th Street and Carleton were issued voluntary evacuations. Authorities say forward progress of the fire was stopped around 9:45 p.m. Pacific.

Suisun City Fire (Nurse Fire)

A vegetation fire was spotted in Suisun City on Thursday, November 8 near Highway 12 and Nurse Slough Road. A big rig caught fire and the fire spread to nearby vegetation.

RT CAL_FIRE "CAL FIRE is assisting the Suisun City Fire Protection District with a 2, 500 acre fire off Highway 12 and Nurse Blue Road, Suisun City (Solano County). #NurseFire ***This is not a CAL FIRE incident. pic.twitter.com/rAbM0s4Jzt" — CALIFORNIA PIO (@CaliforniaPio) November 8, 2018

The Suisun City Fire Department noted on Facebook that this was a four-alarm fire but was not a threat to Suisun City, and it was located two miles east of Suisun City on Highway 12.

According to CAL FIRE, this fire is 1,500 acres and 90 percent contained as of November 9. CAL FIRE hasn’t updated details about this fire since, which indicates it’s well under control.

Wilson Fire

This fire was at Wilson Lake Road and Lost Creek Road, 10 miles northwest of Chester in Tehama County. It’s 261 acres and 95 percent contained as of October 4. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active, although it’s still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map.

Woolsey Fire in Ventura County & Malibu

The Woolsey Fire also was spotted Thursday afternoon and by 7:51 p.m. it was 2,000 acres in size. Now it’s 91,572 acres and 20 percent contained as of Monday, November 12. The fire caused numerous evacuations, including all of Malibu. It began in Ventura County, not too far from the Hill Fire.

Monday 11/12 #WoolseyFire. 99,815 acres per 10:10pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Most recent satellite pass on map 2:30 am. Next map update 2-4pm. If you have not done so, please read "Map tips". Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/GVaTpAdGQA #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/eG8K40NU2N — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 12, 2018

The map below shows where evacuations have been issued and where the Woolsey and Hill fires are located. The map was shared by Los Angeles Daily News on November 9. It’s unclear how quickly the map is being updated, so keep that in mind:

Here is another unofficial map of the Woolsey Fire evacuations. It’s also unclear how quickly this map is being updated:

More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes, including in Malibu, are now under mandatory evacuations from the Woolsey and Hill fires. According to CAL FIRE, there have been three firefighter injuries and two civilian injuries/fatalities from the fire. About 57,000 structures are threatened and 370 structures have been destroyed.

Here’s a list of some of the areas that have been issued evacuation orders, including Los Angeles County, Malibu, and Ventura County. These are according to the Ventura County’s Emergency website and LA County’s Woolsey Fire website. CAL FIRE’s site currently does not have evacuation information.

Bell Canyon – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)

South Coast – All areas outlined on map above – East of Las Posas Rd and South of Potrero Rd to Hwy 1 (PCH) and County Line (Woolsey & Hill Fires)

Thousand Oaks – South of Highway 101, east of S. Westlake Blvd. to the Ventura/L.A. County Line (Woolsey Fire)

Box Canyon (LA County)

Lake Manor (LA County)

Unincorporated Los Angeles, south of 118 Freeway (LA County)

Entire city of Malibu, and areas south of 101 Freeway from Ventura County line to Las Virgenes/Malibu Cyn, southward to the ocean (LA County)

Entire community of Hidden Hills – residents urged to take Valley Circle Blvd towards Chatsworth (LA County)

Calabasas: All residences off Parkway Calabasas, including The Oaks, Vista Point, Westridge, Calabasas Hills, Calabasas Park Estates (LA County)

Monte Nido, Topanga communities (LA County)

Liberty Canyon west to Decker Canyon and south all the way to PCH (LA County)

Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon on the east to Decker Canyon on the west all the way to Malibu at PCH (LA County)

Oak Park – Entire Community (LA County)

Bell Canyon – Entire Community (LA County)

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23 (LA County)

South of Highway 101. East of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line (LA County)

West Hills, west of Valley Circle Blvd with border to the north at Roscoe Blvd and to the south at Vanowen Street (LA County)

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd. – North to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to HWY 23 (LA County)

West of HWY 23 – South of E. Olson Road, North of Pederson Rd. (LA County)

South of Bard Lake, East of HWY 23 (LA County)

South of HWY 101, East of Reino Rd., North of Potrero Rd., East to the L.A./Ventura County Line (LA County)

You can see a map of mandatory and voluntary evacuation areas for LA County only here.

You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page.

The following areas that were previously evacuated in Ventura County are no longer evacuated:

Camarillo Springs (Hill Fire) California State University Channel Islands (Hill Fire) Dos Vientos (Hill Fire) Vallecito Trailer Park (Hill Fire) Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire) Thousand Oaks – all areas north of Highway 101, including North Ranch and Oak Park (Woolsey Fire) Thousand Oaks /Newbury Park – all areas south of Highway 101, north of Potrero Road and west of Westlake Blvd. (Woolsey Fire) Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch (Woolsey Fire)



The following areas previously evacuated in LA County are being repopulated:

Newbury Park – South of Highway 101 to Lynn Road, between Reino Road and Lynn Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch Thousand Oaks – Reino Road to Lynn Road to Highway 101 Thousand Oaks – East of Highway 23 to Erbes Road and North from Thousand Oaks Blvd north to Sunset Hills Blvd Wood Ranch and Long Canyon – All areas outlined on map Westlake Village, north of the 202 Freeway, Los Angeles County Agoura Hills, north of the 101 Freeway, Los Angeles County



Remember, evacuation details can change quickly. Contact your local authorities for the latest updates.

Evacuation centers for the Hill and the Woolsey Fire include:

Palisades High School at 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, in California is the closest evacuation center for Malibu residents, LASD reported.

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center at 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley is an evacuation center, but it is not accepting animals. (@VCFD_PIO). Has N95 masks.

Borchard Community Center is a Red Cross Shelter for Woolsey and the Hill Fire (190 Reino Road in Newbury Park) (accepting small animals, N-95 masks available)

Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Weast Burnley St. in Camarillo, CA is a Red Cross shelter. This shelter is accepting small animals and has N-95 masks available.

Thousand Oaks Teen Center (at capacity)

Canoga Park High School

Goebel Senior Adult Center (at capacity)

Taft Charter High School (at capacity)

Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:

The Humane Society of Ventura County is accepting dogs, cats, horses, and other domesticated animals. 402 Bryant St., Ojai, CA. 805-646-6505.

Hansen Dam was accepting large animals. (at capacity)

Zuma Beach Parking Lot is also accepting large animals, Malibu Times reported.

Pierce College was accepting large animals but is now full. (at capacity)

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 – was accepting large animals at 10 W. Harbor Blvd. (805) 388-425 (at capacity)

(805) 388-425 (at capacity) Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 – is accepting small animals. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Camarillo Community Center is an evacuation center and is accepting small animals

Borchard Community Center is an evacuation center and is accepting small animals

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W. Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley. 805-388-4341.

Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Check-in at Gate C off Calle Real

Animals in crates are accepted at all Red Cross shelters except Palisades Charter (per LA County)

If you need assistance with large animals, call 805-388-4258.

70,000 acres burned; significant structure loss in LA Co, no exact number on structure damage- damage assessment teams throughout the day/night to make assessments to structures but don’t have an exact number #LASD #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/uDQbbgnptm — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 10, 2018

Smoke from the Malibu fire can be seen in Burbank at times.

The smoke from the fires effecting air quality as far as all the way over here in Burbank. Tough to breathe outside and the haze is dense, orange, and eerie. No filter on this photo. pic.twitter.com/mtdizOmaB4 — Jake Lloyd (@LiquidJake) November 10, 2018

How to stay updated on the latest evacuations:

Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.

In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications.

For the latest updates on LA County evacuations, check here.

This is a developing story.

