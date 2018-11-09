Camp Fire Map: Location of Butte County Fire, Evacuations, & Containment Updates [November 9]

The Camp Fire in Paradise, California in Butte County was just reported on Thursday, November 8 and grew rapidly to 8,000 acres before then jumping to 20,000 acres. By Friday, November 9 at 10:32 a.m., it had reached 70,000 acres in size. Evacuations are underway as fire officials seek to gain containment. Read on to see interactive maps of the fire along with the latest details on the fire’s size, containment, evacuations, and a map of evacuation zones.

Camp Fire Maps

First, take a look at several general interactive maps of fires in California. For these, you can zoom in closer to see the Camp Fire specifically. On the map below, maintained by CAL FIRE, the Camp Fire can be found halfway between Redding and Red Bluff. The map above shows affected areas with road closures from the fire.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see the Camp Fire.

These aren’t your only interactive map options for the Camp Fire. Mapping Support is tracking the fire closely. Here is the latest interactive Camp Fire map from Mapping Support. Click on the link in the tweet below to see the map:

Here is another map:

#CampFire if you live within this green area I would be packed and either ready to go or leave now just to be safe. The fire has moved north a lot towards Sterling City. pic.twitter.com/UkF5ZJyXWj — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) November 9, 2018

The fire has not yet been added to Inciweb.

Camp Fire Size, Containment, & Road Closures

#CampFire view from Howell Mnt in Napa Co, 97 miles S of fire. pic.twitter.com/KlhB8fD5Ae — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) November 8, 2018

The fire began at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, November 8 near Camp Creek Road close to Pulga, Oroville MR reported. In a few hours, it had grown to 5,000 acres and 0 percent containment, according to CAL FIRE. Sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph weren’t helping. By 1 p.m. Pacific, KTVU had reported that the fire had grown to 8,000 acres. But by 8:15 p.m., the fire had grown to 20,000 acres.

Things only got worse on Friday, November 9. Now the fire is estimated to be 70,000 acres and 5 percent contained.

My view on the way to work today. Pretty much got to work and turned around as the #campfire started to roll into Paradise pic.twitter.com/Kz1kTItG1F — Swiss Link (@Swiss_Link) November 8, 2018

At least 15,000 structures are threatened and 2,000 structures have been destroyed from this fire, according to CAL FIRE. Strong northeast winds pushed the fire overnight to the south and southwest. The fire is continuing to burn northwest into Magalia and toward Stirling City. Low humidity and dry fuels will help the fire remain active. The fire burned through Paradise and Concow on Thursday, and also burned toward Chico and Butte Creek Canyon overnight, and south towards Highway 99 and 149. The fire cross Highway 70 near Pulga and will also be burning toward Yankee Hill, CAL FIRE reported.

By Friday, Oroville MR was reporting that up to 1,000 homes and 2,000 structures had burned in Paradise. Five people died in vehicles while trying to escape. They were found in the Edgewood Lane area near Pentz Road They have not yet been identified.

For information on road closures visit, http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/Hourly.

Camp Fire Evacuations & Evacuation Zones

#Campfire [Update], This Fire is very dangerous, please evacuate if asked to do so! pic.twitter.com/zIBNYVqW1M — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 8, 2018

Evacuations have been ordered for the fire in multiple regions. These include, but may not be limited to, the following evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE as of 10 a.m.:

Established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, and Butte Valley

Powellton zone

Lovelock zone

Humbug zone

Stirling zone North

Coutelenc zone

North fir haven zone

Nimshew zone

Carnegie/colter zone

South Firhaven zone

South Coutelenc zone

North pines zone

South pines zone

Old Magalia zone

Lower Pentz zone

Morgan ridge zone

Lower Clark zone

Butte creek road

Centerville road

Concow

Pulga

Yankee Hill

Skyway from lower paradise to the Chico city limits

Morgan ridge

Highway 70 from Pulga to West branch

Feather river bridge

All of Clark Road and all of Pentz road, south to highway 70, everything west to highway 99 and south to highway 149 including all of Butte Valley

Shippee Road from Highway 149 to Highway 99

Oro-Chico Highway from Estates Drive to Durham-Dayton Highway

Highway 32 at Nopel South all the way to Chico City Limits

In the city of Chico: East of Bruce Road, between Highway 32 to East 20th Street

In the city of Chico: East 20th Street

In the city of Chico: Canyon Oaks Subdivision (beyond the gate)

Cherokee Road to Highway 70 to Lake Oroville, south to Table Mountain Blvd.

Here is a map of the evacuation zones in Paradise, in case you’re not sure where your zone is. Click here to look up your zone by address. Or see a larger version of the Paradise Evacuation Zone map here.

Here’s a look at the Upper Ridge evacuation zone map. You can see a larger version here.

The town of Paradise provides this map which explains how one-way evacuations work in the town during emergency situations. You can view the full emergency brochure here.

If you’re not sure if you’re in an evacuation area, call 911.

Here are some evacuation centers in the area:

Oroville Nazarene Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville is an evacuation center. (Now it’s at capacity.)

Neighborhood Church on 2801 Notre Dame Blvd. is an evacuation center. (Now at capacity)

The Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E. Hazel St. in Gridley) has been opened as a general evacuation center.

A shelter was opened Thursday at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds (442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City). Call first, because CAL FIRE does not have this shelter listed.

The Chico Elks Lodge (1705 Manzanita Ave in Chico, California) opened as a shelter at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Call first, because CAL FIRE does not have this shelter listed.

Here are some animal shelters in the area:

County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E for small animals (also called the Del Oro Old County Hospital)

Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E Hazel St. in Gridley, CA for large animals

A second small animal shelter was opened at Chico Airport yesterday, but call first because CAL FIRE does not have this shelter listed.

If you’re wanting to know what roads are closed, Caltrans HQ has the answer for you:

Check https://t.co/XxyEShX4yo or download the QuickMap app for the latest information on highway closures due to this fire or any other incident impacting state highways. #CampFire https://t.co/SBDFKOPgP7 — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) November 8, 2018

Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. Follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates. Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.)

This is a developing story.