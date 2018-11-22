Some people don’t want to stay at home on Thanksgiving 2018, and a popular restaurant for a Thanksgiving meal out is Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. More than half of American states have a Perkins franchise in their midst, and there are hundreds of locations throughout both America and Canada.

In fact, you can even find reviews online from people who say they enjoyed past Thanksgiving dinners at Perkins – including with grandma. However, is Perkins restaurant open or closed on Thanksgiving 2018?

Here’s what you need to know:

Perkins Restaurants Are Usually Open on Thanksgiving Holiday

Most Perkins restaurants are open on Thanksgiving every year. It’s a good idea to check your local Perkins, though, for its store hours. The restaurant chain doesn’t explicitly list its Thanksgiving intentions on its main website.

You can search here to find detailed information about a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery near you. You can search by zip code, city or state. The store hours, by day, will come up for each location. Store hours for Perkins vary by location, so make sure you check your individual listing or, better yet, call the store. Perkins is typically listed as one of the restaurant chains that offers Thanksgiving hours.

waiter: anyone save room for dessert? friends: nah my brain:

say it

say it

say it

say it

say it

say it

say it me: YES — Perkins® Restaurants (@EatAtPerkins) November 14, 2018

Overall, there are hundreds of Perkins Restaurants & Bakeries in the United States. You can find a full listing here. There are also 17 restaurants in Canada.

Some Perkins restaurants post their Thanksgiving hours on social media, so you could also check there. For example, the Perkins restaurant in South Bend wrote on Facebook for Thanksgiving 2015, “Perkins is open Thanksgiving! Our hours are from 6 am to 11 pm. We will be featuring Butterball Turkey, two sides of your choice and a slice of our decadent pumpkin pie! Our full menu will be available as well, plus our Bacon Fest Menu! Don’t forget if you need desert for your Thanksgiving get together come to our bakery we can help!” Tripadvisor containsa review from a person who enjoyed past Thanksgiving dinners at Perkins.

You can access the menu of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery here.

According to the Perkins website, “Founded in 1958, Perkins operates 400 restaurants in 33 states and five Canadian provinces. The Perkins system includes 134 company-owned and operated restaurants and 266 franchised units. The Company also has a baked goods manufacturing division operating under the name Foxtail which manufactures pies, pancake mixes, cookie dough, and muffin batter for in-store bakeries and third-party customers. The combination of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery chain with Marie Callender’s occurred in 2006. Marie Callender’s consists of 38 company and 30 franchised restaurants in 6 states; it is famous for its fresh-baked pies and has a national presence through supermarket frozen entrée lines offered by ConAgra. Private investment funds managed by Wayzata Investment Partners LLC are the majority owners of Perkins & Marie Callender’s Holding LLC, the parent company of the Perkins & Marie Callender’s group of companies.”