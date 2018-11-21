Thomas Bruce: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Thomas Bruce shot one woman dead and sexually assaulted at least one other inside of a Catholic Supply store in St. Louis County, Missouri, police said. The horror unfolded inside the store, which sells religious merchandise, at 3:20 p.m. on November 19. A 53-year-old woman died later at a local hospital after being shot in the head. The gunman absconded before police arrived at the scene.

During a press conference on the evening of November 19, St. Louis County police Sgt. Shawn McGuire said that investigators had “no idea” of the motive for the crime. Sgt. McGuire urged anyone with any information regarding the incident to come forward with information. He added, “We have a loose, armed gunman out there who’s already shot one person.”

Bruce, 53, was arrested in Imperial, Missouri, on November 21.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bruce Previously Worked at the Jewish Community Center of Greater St. Louis

According to Bruce’s LinkedIn page, his most recent job was an agent with American Family Insurance. Speaking to KMOV, Bruce’s employer said he had not heard from the suspect in 12 days. Previously, between August 2013 and March 2014, Bruce worked as a customer services specialist with the Jewish Community Center of Greater St. Louis as well as being a manager at Schnucks store.

Bruce also says that he is a Navy veteran, serving between 1983 and 1994 in addition to being a pastor at Cape County Jail. In his Navy career, Bruce says he was an avionics technician. Under the duties heading, Bruce wrote, “Too many to name.” Bruce also spent a year in morale welfare and recreation on the USS Kitty Hawk CV-63. KSDK’s Brandon Merano reports that Bruce is a lifetime member of the Arnold VFW.

2. On his Twitter Bio, Bruce Writes, ‘Decorated Navy Vet & Trusty Shellback #MAGA’

Bruce describes himself as a, “Decorated Navy Vet & Trusty Shellback” on his Twitter bio. That line is accompanied with the hashtags, “MAGA” and “Dontreadonme.”

Let us never forget pic.twitter.com/tOtqN2NlIF — Thomas Bruce (@NavyVetAT1) September 11, 2018

Bruce regularly retweets politically conservative pundits including Laura Ingraham, Candace Owens and Charles Payne. Bruce’s last visible tweet was to a woman who tweeted a list of Republicans who are up for reelection in 2000. The message read, “We will not forget you.” Bruce responded, “I’ve already forgotten you. #promisesmade #promiseskept #trump2020 #BuildTheWall.”

3. Bruce Is Accused of Holding the Store Up & Forcing a Woman to Perform Oral Sex on Him Before He Shot Her in the Head

Bruce is accused of holding up the store and forcing women to strip. Police say that he then sexually assaulted several of them. Officials have not said how many women were assaulted. The Fox St. Louis report said that “several sexual assaults” took place inside of the store. Bruce is not thought to have had any connection to the victims. KSDK’s Jacob Long reports that Bruce is accused of violating two women who stripped and then forcing a third to perform oral sex on him before shooting her in the head.

Sgt. McGuire told the media, “I think everyone needs to be aware this happened at 3:30 in the afternoon on one of the busiest roads in St. Louis County.” He added that there was no surveillance video of the incident. Authorities do not know if Bruce left the scene in a car or on foot.

Bruce had been described as a heavy-set man, 5-feet-7 inches tall. He was wearing a blue Carharrt-style jacket with blue jeans and a large belt. He was wearing a grey “paperboy style hat,” the St. Louis County Police said in a statement. Sgt. McGuire urged the public to come forward with information by calling the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. The sergeant said, “We need people to send us information. You’re not wasting our time.”

3. The Woman Who Was Killed as Been Named as 53-Year-Old Jamie Schmidt

The woman who was killed in the shooting has been named as 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt. She was a customer at Catholic Supply. Schmidt was rushed from the scene in critical condition, she was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital. Schmidt was a resident of House Springs, Missouri. She was an administrator at St. Louis Community College. Her husband told KSDK’s Rob Edwards that when he came home from work on November 19, he saw what he thought was his wife’s car in the driveway but it turned out to be the police, who gave him the tragic news.

Her mother, Connie Giffin, a resident in Ecuador, paid tribute to her daughter on Facebook, writing: “I don’t know how to express my feelings at this moment. My daughter, Jamie Schmidt, was shot in the head and killed this afternoon while shopping in a Catholic Supply Store in Manchester, Missouri, near her home. She has a husband and 3 children. I’m shaking and in shock as I write this but please do all you can to encourage your families to leave the US. Unfortunately none of my family shared my views on our country, now it is too late.”

Police are still searching for the man who sexually assaulted three women and fatally shot one of them inside the Catholic Supply store in Ballwin.

He’s been on the run since 3:30 p.m. yesterday. We have updates on this story all morning long @ksdknews #TISL pic.twitter.com/kFAvrCsdtk — Jenn Sullivan (@JennSullivanTV) November 20, 2018

Shala Malik told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she didn’t hear any commotion until the police arrived at the scene. Malik told the newspaper, “All I could see were flashing lights. It was very shocking for us. I’m surprised I didn’t hear any shouting or anything.” Malik added that she knew three women worked in the store but did not know their names. Malik said she had brief interactions with the employees of the store.

5. St. Louis’ Archbishop Called on the Public to Help Apprehend the Suspect

Just got to the shooting scene at the Catholic Supply. Police say the shooter is not in custody. pic.twitter.com/cGi6Dkewto — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) November 19, 2018

St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson released a statement in which he called on the public to help in the apprehension of the suspect. The archbishop said, “Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific tragedy at Catholic Supply. We are praying for these victims, especially the victim in critical condition at this time. We join with civil authorities asking for the community’s assistance in apprehending the culprit of this crime.”

We’re asking for prayers for those involved and their families. — Catholic Supply (@catholicsupply) November 19, 2018

While the president of Catholic Supply stores, Dan Stutte said via Fox St. Louis, “We are shocked and saddened by the events that occurred at our West County location Monday afternoon. This was a senseless tragedy. Please join us as we pray for the victims and their families. The safety and security of our employees and customers is our highest priority. Our retail locations will be closed for business on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday. We are cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation, and we will share details as appropriate. We appreciate your patience, grace and prayers during this difficult time.”

