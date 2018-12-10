Aaron Trejo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aaron Trejo is an Indiana high school football player charged with killing classmate Breana Rouhselang, a pregnant 17-year-old former cheerleader and football team manager.

Police arrested Trejo, who is on the Mishawaka High School, after Rouhselang’s body was found just a block from her home in a dumpster behind a restaurant, WSBT reported. Police did not specify what his relationship was to the victim but said they knew each other since elementary school.

Rouhselang’s stepmother said Breana was six-months pregnant when she died.

Police believe Trejo killed Rouhselang and dumped her body in the dumpster.

1. Aaron Trejo Arrested in Murder of Breana Rouhselang

The St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office said that Trejo is being held on a preliminary murder charge and is expected to be formally charged in Rouhselang’s murder on Monday, CBS News reported.

No cause of death has been reported in Rouhselang’s apparent killing. An autopsy is set to be performed on Monday. Investigators said they found evidence of a violent crime near where the body was found.

Police served a search warrant at Trejo’s home and took him in for questioning.

“At the end of this interview, the decision for a preliminary charge of murder was made and he was ultimately transported to the St. Joseph County Jail,” Assistant Police Commander Alex Arendt told WSBT.

WTHR reported that Trejo is expected to be charged as an adult.

2. Police Questioned Aaron Trejo After Rouhselang’s Body Was Found in a Dumpster

Rouhselang’s body was found in a dumpster behind Rulli’s restaurant, near the intersection of Battell and Division streets, WSBT reported.

Arendt said that the restaurant had nothing to do with the murder.

“It was a location of opportunity to hide the victim,” Arent said.

The restaurant is located just one block from Rouhselang’s home and a few blocks from Trejo’s home.

Breana was last seen at her home around midnight on Saturday.

Her family called police at 4:30 am Sunday after they “got the feeling that something wasn’t right,” police said.

Rulli’s restaurant said in a statement:

3. Aaron Trejo Knew Breana Rouhselang Since Elementary School

Police did not say what relationship Trejo and Rouhselang had or whether she was pregnant with his child.

“It was learned that these two individuals knew each other through the football team at Mishawaka High school,” said Aredt.

Dean Speicher, superintendent for School City of Mishawaka, said that the two had gone to the same school since elementary school.

Trejo was a football player on the Mishawaka High School football team. He wore number 26.

Rouhselang was the team manager. She was also a former cheerleader at the school and played softball herself.

Mishawaka High School released a statement:

The Mishawaka High School family suffered a terrible tragedy today. School administrators are working with authorities in the investigation of the death of 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and friends who have been affected by this great loss. Our focus is now to offer all of the support possible to our staff and students. There will be grief counselors available at Mishawaka High School first thing in the morning and throughout the day. School will be open, and we believe it is best for all students to come and be around those who care for them.

“I want to assure the community that there is no ongoing threat to public safety associated with this tragic event,” Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood said in a statement. These are the types of senseless tragedies that shake our small town community to its core. At this time, I would like to ask our citizens to join me in praying for Breana, her family, the Mishawaka High School community and all families that have been impacted. Our hearts go out to them.

4. Stepmom Says Breana Rouhselang Was 6-Months Pregnant

Nicole Rouhselang, Breana’s stepmother, said that the teen was six-months pregnant when she died.

“She was like my daughter,” she told the South Bend Tribune. “I’ve known her since she was 6. I just don’t understand it. She was young. … too young to have a baby herself.”

“I think it’s horrible,” classmate Alexis Humphries told ABC 57. “I don’t understand how somebody could do that like, she was just such an amazing person – her friends, family, she definitely did not deserve this.”

5. GoFundMe Set Up To Help Breana Rouhselang’s Family

A GoFundMe campaign was set up by Nicole Rouhselang to raise money for Breana’s funeral costs.

The GoFundMe page says:

Poor Breana was a victim to an awful crime today, December, 9th 2018. She was found deceased in a dumpster behind Rulli’s restaurant in Mishawaka, In. Breanna was 6 months pregnant. This is such a hard tragedy to accept! This loving young lady was so full of life and didn’t deserve this.

We are raising money for her funeral and memorial expenses… Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. No one can ever be prepared for a loss like this.

