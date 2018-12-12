Eden Wells: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dr. Eden Wells is the top Michigan medical executive who was awarded a new state job despite facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak that followed the Flint water crisis.

On Friday, a judge bound over Wells for trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice, and lying to a law enforcement officer in connection with the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Flint in 2014, The Detroit News reported.

Despite Wells facing manslaughter charges, the state’s health department has created a nearly $180,000-per-year “advisory physician” job for Wells to begin on January 1. By moving from an appointed position to a civil service job, Wells will get civil protections, meaning it would be more difficult for incoming Democratic Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer to fire her, according to The Detroit News.

The decision to create Wells’ new position was made by Population Health Administration Acting Deputy Director Karen MacMaster.

1. Eden Wells is Accused of Failing to Act During Legionnaires’ Outbreak

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services were aware of outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease related to the Flint water crisis in 2014, MLive reported based on court testimony. Despite being aware of the outbreaks, the agency did not warn the public until January 2016, when the federal government declared the water crisis a public health emergency.

Six state health and environmental officials were suspended without pay in the water crisis. Their pay was reinstated in August of 2016. Five of the officials still have hearings pending while Adam Rosenthal of the Department of Environmental Quality reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

State investigators never looked at Wells or Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon, who now also faces involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the case.

Snyder has allowed Wells and Lyon to remain in their jobs as their legal cases proceed. Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette has called for them to resign.

2. Wells Faces Manslaughter & Obstruction of Justice Charges

On Friday, District Judge William Crawford bound Wells over for trial after determining it was “hard to believe” her claims that she did not know about the outbreak that was caused by the lead contamination water crisis, The Detroit News reported. Prosecutors said that Wells was too slow to act and warn other state officials.

She faces a manslaughter charge in relation to John Snyder, who prosecutors said died of Legionnaires’ disease in 2015. Wells also faces charges of lying to a special police agent and obstruction of justice amid the outbreak.

Prosecutors said Wells “failed to prevent the danger” from the outbreak, which killed 12 and sickened at least 79 other people. Prosecutors say the outbreak was caused by the lead-contaminated water crisis while defense attorneys argue that the Legionnaires’ outbreak was caused by water at a Flint hospital.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver praised the judge’s ruling to bound Wells over for trial.

“I commend the judge for looking at the evidence provided and making a good judicial decision,” Weaver said in a statement. “We have been holding our breath as a collective since 2014; we are still waiting for that moment where we can exhale and know that finally, something was done right and our cries were heard.

“Just like the rest of the country, and even more so, we will have our eyes and ears glued to this trial. Flint Lives Matter and we deserve justice,” she added.

3. Wells Gets $179K Job With Civil Protections

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services posted the job opening for “advisory physician” on November 5 — hours before the midterm election — and closed it on November 11, The Detroit News reported. The job pays $179,672 per year. Wells currently earns $184,000 salary.

DHHS spokeswoman Angela Minicuci told The Detroit News that Population Health Administration Acting Deputy Director Karen MacMaster made the decision to create the position and confirmed that Wells was the only applicant for the job. She said that the state health agency has 49 employees who earn $175,000 or more.

“MDHHS determined there was a need for an advisory physician to the Population Health Administration, as we already have with other administrations within the department,” she said in a Tuesday statement. “This position will advise the administration on public health issues such as HIV, Hepatitis C, environmental health and more given the increasing focus on these and other public health issues in Michigan.”

A civil service job will give Wells greater protections as incoming Democratic Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer takes office. Civil service workers can only be suspended without pay for up to seven days and firing them is difficult.

4. Rick Snyder Defends Wells

Governor Rick Snyder speaking out after Dr. Eden Wells was hired as a state public health adviser, despite standing trial for her role in the Flint water crisis. Read More: https://t.co/Pr2WlV19jx #FlintWaterCrisis #edenwells #governorsnyder pic.twitter.com/nxvNCeKRMJ — NBC25 / FOX66 News (@nbc25fox66) December 11, 2018

Outgoing Republican Governor Rick Snyder, who appointed Wells and has allowed her to keep her job despite the criminal charges, said he was unaware of the new position but reiterated his support for her.

Snyder told reporters that he “wasn’t even aware of that, in terms of her gaining that position.”

“But I’ve supported Dr. Wells,” he added. “Dr. Wells has done a lot of great work. Obviously, there’s the criminal issue going on — she has not been found guilty of anything — but if you look, she’s actually won awards from organizations for her work, actually in fact, helping deal with the Flint water crisis.”

Whitmer did not comment on the move.

5. Lawmakers Call Wells’ New Position ‘Ridiculous’

She’s going to court on manslaughter charges, but that didn’t stop Gov. Snyder from giving her a new job that’s protected so that the next administration can’t do a thing about it. This governor continues to reach new lows. https://t.co/0Fi2wU5mhr — Senator Jim Ananich (@jimananich) December 11, 2018

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, who represents Flint, blasted the move to give Wells a new position as “ridiculous.”

“They can’t make up an unclassified position like that, with no purpose, no meaning, no real responsibility, here with weeks to go without the governor knowing about it,” he told The Detroit News. “This is part of a legal strategy. It’s not about protecting the citizens of Michigan.”

Ananich added that it may be unprecedented that “someone under a felony indictment, bound over for trial, would be given a classified job, meaning they have protections, with such a cloud hanging over their head.”

“Why is he giving her this protection? What is he trying to hide?” Ananich added of Snyder, who says he was not responsible for the move, in an interview with MLive. “(It) binds the hands of the next governor. I doubt anyone facing a manslaughter charge has had that happen before.”

