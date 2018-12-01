George H.W. Bush Was Oldest President in U.S. History

George H.W. Bush, when he died on November 30, 2018, was 94-years-old. That put him into the record books when it comes to the oldest president in U.S. history, but it might not be for long.

Bush held two distinctions; he was the United States’ oldest living president, but he was also the oldest president in the history of the United States. He officially set the record as the nation’s oldest living president ever when he reached 93 years and 166 days.

However, George H.W. Bush might not hold that distinction for long. That’s because Jimmy Carter, who is still alive, is also 94-years-old. Carter was born a couple months after Bush.

Here’s a list of the oldest presidents in the history of the United States:

1. George H.W. Bush: Age 94 (born June 12, 1924)

2. Jimmy Carter: Age 94 (born October 1, 1924)

3. Gerald Ford: Age 93 years, 165 days

4. Ronald Reagan: Age 93 years, 120 days

5. John Adams: 90 years, 247 days

One other U.S. president lived past age 90: Herbert Hoover; 90 years, 71 days.

There are two ways you can look at the age question; which president has lived the longest, and which president was the oldest at the time he took office. Here are the oldest presidents at the time of their inauguration, along with their ages at the time they took office:

1. President Donald Trump: Age 70

2. Ronald Reagan: Age 69

3. William H. Harrison: Age 68

4. James Buchanan: Age 65

5. George H.W. Bush: Age 64

Who were the youngest presidents at the time of their inauguration? They were:

1. Theodore Roosevelt: Age 42

2. John F. Kennedy: Age 43

3. Bill Clinton: Age 46 years, 5 months

4. Ulysses S. Grant: Age 46 years, 10 months

5. Barack Obama: Age 47 years, 5 months

Jimmy Carter, now the oldest living president, released the following statement on the passing of George H.W. Bush: “Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened by the death of former President George H.W. Bush. His administration was marked by grace, civility, and social conscience. Through his Points of Light initiative and other projects, he espoused a uniquely American volunteer spirit, fostering bipartisan support for citizen service and inspiring millions to embrace community volunteerism as a cherished responsibility. We again extend our heartfelt condolences to the Bush family.”

Former President George W. Bush released a statement on the evening of November 30, 2018 after news of George H.W. Bush’s death broke. It read: “Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.” The statement was released by Jim McGrath, the Bush family spokesman.

Three Living Presidents Were the Same Age – 72 in 2018

Three of the nation’s living presidents were born in the same year: 1946. Former President Bill Clinton is 72. President Donald Trump is also 72. Bill Clinton was born on August 19, 1946. Trump was born the same year on June 14. George W. Bush is also 72; he was born July 6, 1946.

Jimmy Carter has built houses into his 1990s for those in need. In 2017, Carter collapsed in Canada while working on a housing project but said he’s “OK,” according to media reports from that country. He was reportedly dehydrated. “President Carter was dehydrated, working in the hot sun. President Carter told us he’s OK, and is being taken off site for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building… he’s asked us to continue with our day,” said Jonathan Reckford, Habitat for Humanity CEO at that time. However, Carter rebounded from that and other health scares.

There are now five living presidents: Trump; George W. Bush; Clinton; Barack Obama; and Jimmy Carter. Barack Obama is 57; he was born August 4, 1961.

READ NEXT: See Photos of the Real Characters Behind Narcos: Mexico