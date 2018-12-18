Inoperable Brain Tumor Disappears From Roxli Doss in Christmas Miracle

Roxli Doss’s brain tumor, which was inoperable, has disappeared from her body, doctors in Texas say. In June 2018, Doss, 11, was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, and had been undergoing radiation therapy.

Speaking to KVUE, Doss’ mother, Gena, said, “It’s kind of our family thing that God healed Roxli.”

While Dr. Virginia Harrod of Dell Children’s Medical Center, told the station, “It is very rare, but when we see it, it is a devastating disease. You have decreased ability to swallow, sometimes vision loss, decreased ability to talk, eventually difficulty with breathing. When I first saw Roxli’s MRI scan, it was actually unbelievable. The tumor is undetectable on the MRI scan, which is really unusual.” Despite the miracle, Doss will continue to undergo immunotherapy, as well as other treatments.

1. Roxli’s Father Says Her Daughter Is ‘As Active as She Ever Was’

Roxli’s father, Scott, told KVUE that his daughter “is just as active as she ever was.” Gena added that the family had been praying for a miracle saying, “And we got it.” Scott added, “Praise God we did.” Gena also said,” Every day we still say it. It’s kind our family thing that God healed Roxli. We didn’t know how long she would be healthy and, look at her, she’s just doing awesome.” The Doss family hails from Buda, Texas, just south of Austin.

2. A Blog on a Website About Roxli’s Case Says the Tumor Had Vanished in September 2018

A blog post on Roxli’s Caring Bridge page said that September 10, 2018, was the date that the 11-year-old was declared tumor free. The posting reads, “Roxli had an MRI on Sept. 7th. It was read to the Doss’s at their next doctor’s appointment, which was Sept. 10. The results are “there is no tumor evident”. A Miracle!!” The page adds that doctors were recommending further care to prevent the cancer from returning.

3. Roxli Counts Horse Raiding Among Her Main Hobbies

Roxli’s case was covered by KVUE in August 2018, shortly after her diagnosis. Scott told the station at the time that his daughter is “very active. She is outdoors all the time. She loves jumping horses.” KVUE also reported at the time that the people of Buda had come together for a rally for Roxli. A family friend told the station, “People are coming here for a little girl they don’t even know and just supporting and giving love to this family.” Scott added, “It’s a great feeling because when something like this happens to you, in the very beginning we felt so alone, but it didn’t take very long for us to realize that we’re not alone in this.”

4. The Family Has Raised Nearly $25,000 for Roxli’s Medical Care

At the time of writing, Roxli’s family has raised close to $25,000 to help pay for her medical treatments. Her GoFundMe page offers more information about Roxli’s condition saying that she was suffering from an ” inoperable tumor on the back of her brain that is pushing on her spinal cord.” Her diagnosis came after she had been complaining of headaches for weeks. One commenter wrote, shortly after the miracle news emerged, “I believe in God and miracles! So happy this little girl received hers!” Another person wrote, “I am donating because after reading this, I know she was touched by Jesus himself. I will continue to pray for you baby girl.”

5. WWE Star Goldust Is Among Those Who Celebrated Roxli’s Miracle

WWE star Goldust, aka Dustin Runnels, was among those who celebrated Roxli’s miracle in a September 2018 Facebook post. The former Intercontinental champion wrote, “This is incredible for lil #Roxli . Prayers are being answered for her battle with Cancer. Ta-rel Marie Runnels and I are thinking about you . This is so awesome. God is great. 🙏. We love ya #RoxStar.” Roxli’s father is friends with the wrestling star on Facebook. In October 2018, Golddust wrote that he was still thinking and “praying” for Roxli. While in September, Roxli’s mother, posted photos of her daughter out to lunch with Goldust and his wife.

