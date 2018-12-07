Thomas Zban, Heather Childers’ Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Heather Childers has been a reporter at Fox News since 2010. She now anchors the first hour of Fox & Friends First at 4 a.m.

The 49-year-old is based in New York City but is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina. Childers has several reasons to get back to North Carolina on a regular basis.

Her parents and sister are in the area, along with her long-time boyfriend: radiologist and former college football player Thomas Zban. Based on Childers’ Instagram pictures, they have been together since at least 2012. Before joining Fox News, Childers worked as a reporter in Charlotte for nearly a decade.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Thomas Zban Played Football at Virginia Tech & Majored in Pre-Medicine

Thomas Zban attended Virginia Tech from 1988 through 1992. He majored in pre-medicine and according to his Linkedin page, graduated with honors.

Zban earned a full athletic scholarship to the school. He played football and baseball.

According to stats from Sports Reference, Zban played wide receiver. But a Daily Press article from 1990 shows that he was also considered for the quarterback position after the starter got hurt.

2. Zban Returned to His Home State of West Virginia for Medical School

Zban is a native of Huntington, West Virginia, according to his Facebook page. He returned to his home state for medical school. He graduated from the Marshall University School of Medicine in 1996.

He appears to have remained a big fan of the school and its sports programs. Girlfriend Heather Childers shared a photo from Joan C. Edwards Stadium in November 2017. They were both decked out in their Herd gear.

On December 1, 2018, Zban may have struggled to decide who to root for, when Marshall’s football team traveled to Virginia Tech. The Hokies came out on top, defeating Marshall 41-20.

Zban attended the game with his nephew. A loyalty to Marshall appears to run in the family; his nephew was wearing a Marshall jacket. Zban had on a Virginia Tech hat.

3. Zban Specializes in Musculoskeletal & Orthopedic Imaging as a Private-Practice Physician in Charlotte, North Carolina

After graduating from medical school, Thomas Zban returned to Virginia for his residency and fellowship. He honed his skills at the University of Virginia. He has been part of Mecklenburg Radiology Associates since 2001.

His specialization is in Musculoskeletal and Orthopedic Imaging. Zban explains on his Linkedin profile that he regularly performs procedures including soft tissue and bone biopsies, pediatric hip ultrasounds, lumbar puncture, and fluoroscopic guided nerve blocks and epidural injections.

Zban is also the Chairman of Radiology at the Presbyterian Hospital in Matthews, North Carolina.

4. Zban Enjoys Playing Golf & Attending Yankee Baseball Games With Childers

Great day on the course with fellow native West Virginians #Hokies pic.twitter.com/HVAiY4K6oF — @tzb3 (@tzb3) November 1, 2018

Thomas Zban appears to be a major fan of golf. His Twitter page includes several pictures of him spending time with friends, including fellow Virginia Tech alums and West Virginia natives, on golf courses.

Zban also appears to be teaching girlfriend Heather Childers about the sport. She posted the above photo of them from the Chelsea Piers in midtown Manhattan. She wrote in the caption, “Got in a little practice at Chelsea Pier with my swing coach!”

Zban and Childers are also devoted Yankee fans. She has shared multiple photos of them at games in the Bronx.

In addition to his affinity for sports, Zban is also reportedly involved in his church. He includes on his Linkedin page that he is a member of Saint Patrick Cathedral Catholic Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

5. Zban & Childers Love Beachside Vacations

Thomas Zban and Heather Childers get out to the beach as often as they can, based on her Instagram photos. The photo above was from the Hamptons in September of 2016.

In February 2018, the couple spent some time relaxing in the Caribbean. Their destination was the island of Grenada.

Zban has hinted in a tweet that he may also be a Game of Thrones fan! He posted a photo from Wollman Ice Skating Rink in New York City in early November 2018. The caption wrote, “Winter is coming.” He may have simply been referring to the changing seasons, but it could also have been a reference to the popular show.