Antonio Arce: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tempe Arizona police are saying that the boy shot and killed by police Tuesday was armed, albeit with an air-powered bb-type gun. But the officer that shot 14-year-old Antonio Arce in the back believed the boy to be a threat as he chased him in an alley, police claim.

Arce’s family says the boy was not a threat and are demanding justice and community members have been protesting the Tempe Police and the actions of the officer.

The officer has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

On a body camera video released by police, officer Joseph Jaen is seen firing while chasing the fleeing boy.

“Shots fired, shots fired. Subject running through the alley. He’s got a handgun, he’s got a handgun,” the officer shouts into his radio. In the shots fired statement he is referring to the two shots he’s fired. The officer shouts again, “shot fired,” though no shot can be heard. Nor does the video show the actual shooting of the teen. What it does show is a police officer running in an alley and firing his gun at a figure that can be seen in the distance.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Were Called to a Report of a Suspicious Vehicle in an Alley. When the Officer Arrived, Police Say a Truck Was Being Burglarized

On Tuesday, Jan. 15 just before 3 p.m., police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in an alley. Officer Jaen arrived in a marked RMP wearing his uniform and a body camera activated.

As can be seen in the video, Jaen got out of his car and took cover behind a large garbage can. Police said he could see the vehicle being burglarized and a subject inside. As can be seen in the video, the passenger door opens and a person jumps out and can be seen running down the alley.

2. Police Said Jaen Shot Arce, Who he Said Had a ‘Handgun,’ During a Foot Chase. The Weapon the Boy Had Was One he Found in the Truck he Was Allegedly Burglarizing, a Replica Airsoft Gun, Police Said

As can be seen in the video, Jaen shouts “Hey.” And then begins to give chase to the running boy. And fires his gun twice. The alley has a sharp left turn in it and the boy can no longer be seen. But Jaen continues running toward the end of the alley. He says into his radio, “shot fired,” though no shot can be heard.

And then the video stops. But police said “Jaen fired two shots from his service weapon. One of those rounds hit the suspect in the shoulder-blade area, and another round struck the wall at the end of the alley.”

3. Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir Placed Jaen on Leave Pending the Conclusion of an Investiagtion

Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir said in a media briefing that she was being “fully transparent, responsive and honest about this very tragic event.”

Moir said two witnesses reported seeing Arce running with what they said was a gun. It was later learned that what the boy had was an airsoft gun he allegedly found in the truck.

During the briefing posted to Facebook, Moir described the event as “rapidly evolving.”

Jaen, who was placed on administrative leave until the conclusion of an internal police criminal and administrative investigation, has been a Tempe police officer for nearly 15 years. He also served in the National Guard.

4. Arce’s Brother Says Police Should Have Used a Non-Lethal Weapon, Like a Taser, if at All

Arce’s brother Jason Gonzalez told KNXV that his brother is “…in a better place now.” But said he believes the police should have used non-lethal force adding his brother would not have shot at police.

“A police officer has a Taser gun right? Why not shoot a Taser at him? He sees a young boy, my brother wouldn’t shoot. I know he wouldn’t shoot.”

5. Protests Have Been Held Over the Shooting. His Parents Had Called Police to Report Him Missing Hours Earlier

Emotions are running high at this protest. Family and friends of Antonio Arce are crying as others chant “no justice, no peace.” #azfamily pic.twitter.com/pEYfRy1XO6 — Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) January 18, 2019

Gonzalez posted on Arce’s Facebook page asking for people that were his friends to join in a protest.

“This is Antonio’s brother. There will be a protest at 7pm today at the tempe police station on 5th st in downtown Tempe. If you were his friend i would like for yall to come out and support us on this day, i would like for y’all to let me know who’s there and if you see me come by and tell me who you are😭💔 please help me bring justice to my little brothers death.”

“Emotions are running high at this protest. Family and friends of Antonio Arce are crying as others chant “no justice, no peace.”

AZ Central reported that Arce’s parents and brother were part of a protest outside Tempe Police headquarters.

Speaking in Spanish, his mother Sandra Gonzalez was reported to have said, “They killed him. I want you to know the worst racists exist in Phoenix, Arizona. They treat us as criminals. I want justice. I need justice.”