Ed Buck: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A second young black man has died in the Los Angeles apartment of Ed Buck, a millionaire and prominent donor to Democratic candidates and causes.

It has been widely reported that Buck, who is gay, has a predilection for young black men, and, as has been reported, may have a “fetish” that involves injecting them with crystal meth. One, now dead, even wrote about it in a journal.

Buck has as of yet not been charged with a crime.

Nor was he the first time.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Young African-American Man Was Wheeled Out of Buck’s Apartment on a Gurney Early Monday Morning

This is absolutely heartbreaking. This tragic death could have been avoided had the sherrif's department and the district attorney's office prosecuted Ed Buck in the 2017 death of Gemmel Moore. Now another mother will have to learn that her son is dead at the hands of Ed Buck. pic.twitter.com/Aq3gAtiCZ3 — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) January 7, 2019

According to The Advocate and WEHOville, the body of a young black man was wheeled out of Buck’s West Hollywood home Monday before dawn. It was reported that Buck “allegedly has a fetish for drugging sex workers.”

It was reported that law enforcement, emergency workers and the coroner were on the scene at Buck’s apartment on LAurel Avenue at 3 a.m.

This is not the first death in Buck’s home of a black male sex worker. The 65-year-old was investigated following the death of Gemmel Moore in July of 2017.

2. Another African-American Man Died While With Buck

the fuck is going on here https://t.co/HbbsCawk5l — Idea God: The Mind General (@ByYourLogic) January 7, 2019

In the summer of 2017, Moore, who was reported to be an escort, died in Buck’s apartment of a methamphetamine overdose. The death was ruled an accidental overdose. But as was reported by numerous media outlets including AfroPunk, Buck has a disturbing and deadly fetish.

It’s reported that Moore kept a journal and wrote seven months before he died he was an addict and had Buck to thank.

“I honestly don’t know what to do. I’ve become addicted to drugs and the worst wanted that bedbug is the want to thank he gave me my first injection of crystal meth and it was very painful, but after all the troubles, I became addicted to the pain and fetish/fantasy.”

According to the website, Moore’s mother LaTisha Nixon, Buck would have Moore “go out to Santa Monica Boulevard looking for young gay black man so could inject them with drugs, see their reaction, and take pictures of them.”

It was repoered by WEHOville that EMT’s found him nude on a mattress on the floor with gay porn on a TV screen. A coroner’s spokesperson told the paper that Buck was there and that police found “drug paraphernalia …sex toys, syringes and ‘clear plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine in a toolbox roll-cabinet in the living room,’ (and) 24 syringes with brown residue, five glass pipes with white residue and burn marks, a plastic straw with possible white residue, clear plastic bags with white powdery residue and a clear plastic bag with a ‘piece of crystal-like substance.'”

But, according to the LA Times, Moore’s death was investigated by the LA County Sheriff, but prosecutors declined to charge him.

Ed Buck is drugging Black gay men and using them for sexual pleasure. This is the SECOND Black gay boy to be found in his home, The first being Gemmel Moore. Buck is a sexual predator killing Black lives https://t.co/rthCyCuI2k — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 7, 2019

The Times reported the DA said, “admissible evidence is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt” that Buck provided the meth that killed Moore and thus could not be held responsible for his death.

3. Buck is a Political Activist & Failed Candidate

A one-time Republican and devotee of Ayn Rand, in the late 1980s, he advocated for the impeachment of then Arizona GOP Gov. Evan Mecham. He began the impeachment effort, the Mecham Recall Committee, before Mecham was sworn in. It was reported then that Buck became a public figure because of his zealous campaign to oust the governor.

The New York Times quoted Buck in 1987 as saying about Mecham, “Never before has one man alienated so many people in such a short period of time.”

Buck switched parties, it was reported, because of a growing tide of homophobia during the AIDS epidemic.

In 2007, he ran and lost a bid for a seat on the West Hollywood city council.

4. Buck, a Millionaire by Age 32, is a Major Donor to Democrats

Buck was a reported millionaire by the time he was 32, it was reported. He bought a business that sold driver’s license information to insurance companies out of bankruptcy and got rich.

Over the years, Buck has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates including Hillary Clinton. He also donated to the Getting Things Done political action committee.

Here's a picture of Ed Buck cutting a check to LA Mayor and 2020 Democrat Presidential Hopeful @EricGarcetti pic.twitter.com/jlDqjKKrWT — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) January 7, 2019

Buck has donated to local, state nad national candidates.

5. Buck is a Former Model Who Acted Briefly. At Least One LGTB Group Has Cut Ties With Him

Buck came out as a gay as a teen, it’s reported, and changed his last name from Buckmelter to Buck. He’s appeared in TV commercials, modeled in Europe and was the face of Wrangler in Japan in the 1970s.

The Stonewall Democratic Club, a LGBT political group, booted Buck after the Moore death.

In a press release from 2017, they wrote, “Allegations continue to arise relating to Ed Buck’s conduct. While Mr. Buck is legally entitled to the presumption of innocence, those allegations are horrific and Stonewall condemns anyone who would engage in such conduct. Previously, Stonewall requested and accepted the resignation of Mr. Buck as a member and from our Steering Committee.”