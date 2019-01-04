JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette: Photos, Plane Crash Scene

John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

John F. Kennedy Jr. was American's son. The memory of the young boy faithfully saluting his slain father's casket was emblazoned in the minds of Americans, either through memory or photographs. He was the only son of the assassinated president, and his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, raised the heir to the Kennedy dynasty in a way that garnered many admirers.

And so it was a national heartbreak when the young Kennedy met his end on July 16, 1999 in the waters not far from Martha's Vineyard. With him in the airplane that evening was his wife of three years, the former Carolyn Bessette, who was a publicist for Calvin Klein when she met the son of the former president. Also in the airplane: Lauren Bessette, the sister of Carolyn.

The three were heading to Martha's Vineyard for the wedding of JFK Jr.'s cousin, Rory Kennedy.

A Secret Wedding

The wedding of JFK Jr. and the former Calvin Klein publicist was a storybook one shrouded in secrecy and surprise. However, the sad truth is that the fallen president's son and his new wife didn't have much time to have children before they died, and, in the short time they were married, the union was propelled repeatedly into tabloid headlines that trumpeted rumors of great strife.

The couple was married three years before the plane crash, in 1996, on tiny Cumberland Island in Georgia.

According to Southern Living, the ceremony was held in the "tiny First African Baptist Church, filling the church’s eight pews with family and friends and no media. They held the reception at the historic Greyfield Inn, the lone hotel on the secluded island, some 20 miles off the coast of Georgia." No one knew outside those invited until after the wedding was over.

In this photo, John F. Kennedy, Jr. and wife Carolyn attend a function in honor of his mother, Jacqueline Onasis, October 4, 1998 at Grand Central Station in New York City.