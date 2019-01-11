Jordan Hankins Lawsuit: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jordan Hankins’ mother has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Northwestern University basketball player killed herself in 2017 because of hazing she endured while pledging to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Illinois, says that Hankins killed herself in her dorm room because the severe hazing she endured in the fall of 2016 “negatively affected (her) physical, mental, and emotional health.”

According to the suit, Hankins “was subjected to physical abuse including paddling, verbal abuse, mental abuse, financial exploitation, sleep deprivation, items being thrown and dumped on her, and other forms of hazing intended to humiliate and demean her.”

According to the suit, Hankins told sorority members that the hazing triggered her post-traumatic stress disorder, “causing severe anxiety and depression and that she was having suicidal thoughts.”

The suit names the national sorority, its Northwestern chapters, its former regional director, and individual members.

1. Jordan Hankins Killed Herself in Her Dorm Room

Jordan Hankins, 19, was found dead in her dorm room after apparently hanging herself on January 9, 2017, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The teen was a sophomore raised in Indiana.

Hankins played guard for the Northwestern women’s basketball team.

2. AKA Was Suspended From Campus After Hankins’ Suicide

Several months after Hankins’ death, Northwestern suspended the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority from campus in May 2017.

Officials did not state the reason the sorority was suspended.

The suspension is scheduled to end in September.

3. Hankins’ Mother Sues Sorority, Says Hazing Caused Her Daughter’s Suicide

A new lawsuit brought by Hankins’ mother in a federal court in Illinois has shed some light on what led up to her daughter’s death.

The suit alleges that Hankins killed herself because of anxiety and depression caused by severe hazing the teen endured while pledging to the sorority.

“During the pledging process, Hankins was subjected to various forms of hazing that caused her severe anxiety and depression,” the lawsuit says. “As a result of the severe anxiety and depression from hazing, Hankins hung herself in her dorm room.”

Hankins, the suit says, was “subjected to physical abuse including paddling, verbal abuse, mental abuse, financial exploitation, sleep deprivation, items being thrown and dumped on her, and other forms of hazing intended to humiliate and demean her,” which affected Hankins’ “physical, mental, and emotional health.”

4. Lawsuit Says Hankins Told Sorority Members She Had Suicidal Thoughts

The suit says that Hankins was required by members to “participate in an initiation ritual and hazing as a condition to being accepted for membership in AKA Sorority.”

Because of the hazing, the suit said, Hankins “suffered damages including being made an object of ridicule, embarrassment, humiliation, pain, and suffering.”

According to the suit, Hankins told sorority members that the hazing was triggering her post-traumatic stress disorder and causing severe depression and anxiety. She told the members that she was having suicidal thoughts, the suit added.

5. Lawsuit Alleges Wrongful Death & Negligent Supervision

The lawsuit alleges that the sorority and its members “were negligent in allowing Hankins to be hazed.”

The suit names the national AKA sorority, its undergraduate and graduate chapters at Northwestern, Kathy A. Walker Steele, the former central regional director for AKA sorority; current and former Northwestern students and sorority members Alexandria Anderson, Jalon Brown, Alexandria Clemons, Cariana Chambers, Raven Smith and Bianca Valdez; the chapter’s former graduate adviser, Ava Thompson Greenwell; and the chapter’s former assistant graduate adviser, Ashanti Madlock-Henderson, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The suit alleges multiple counts of negligent supervision, wrongful death, and negligence.

“It was foreseeable that Hankins would commit suicide as a result of the hazing activities. Defendant AKA Sorority and its agents were advised that the hazing was triggering Hankins’ PTSD, severe depression and anxiety, she was mentally unstable, and she explicitly expressed she was suicidal and had a plan to commit suicide,” the lawsuit says.

University spokesman Bob Rowley declined to comment on the lawsuit.

“Northwestern remains deeply saddened by the death of Jordan Hankins two years ago, and we continue to send our kindest thoughts and condolences to her friends and family,” Rowley said in a statement. “We are aware of a lawsuit that was recently filed in federal court regarding her death. Northwestern University is not a named party in this lawsuit. The sorority involved has been and continues to be suspended from the University. Because this is a matter now in litigation, the University is not commenting further on the lawsuit.”

