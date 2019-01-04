Junaid Hashim Mehmood: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Junaid Hashim Mehmood has been identified as the 27-year-old man who was arrested in connection to a triple homicide in Texas City that left three children dead on the evening of January 3, 2019.

At 10:49 p.m. that night, Houston police announced that they had Mehmood in custody, writing on Twitter, “Texas City Murder suspect: Gulf Fwy @ El Dorado. Taken into custody. Texas City PD enroute to scene #hounews CC8.”

On Friday morning, Kimaria Nelson was identified as the woman who was shot and survived, per ABC13, and the name of the youngest victim, a two-month-old child, was revealed as well: Ashanti Mehmood. The names of the five-year-old girl and the two-year-old boy have not yet been revealed.

Per reporter Stefania Okolie, a five-year-old, a two-year-old, and an infant were shot and killed, and a woman was also shot in the head but survived. Authorities were asking anyone with information on Mehmood’s whereabouts to call the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720. Police say Mehmood should not be approached, as he could be dangerous.

According to The Houston Chronicle, Mehmood admitted to police that he had killed his own children, and tried to kill his wife. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say the Shooting Took Place at Six in the Evening on Thursday

Per Click2Houston, authorities said that the shooting took place at six in the evening on Thursday. Nelson and her children were all found in an apartment in Texas City, after the police responded to a general welfare concern.

Nelson is now in stable condition at a nearby hospital, according to the publication. Per The Houston Chronicle, she is in stable condition but not yet able to speak to investigators.

2. Mehmood Has a Lengthy Criminal History, Including Charges of Assault & Robbery

Mehmood, who was born on July 11, 1991, per his court record, has been charged with a number of felonies, including evading arrest, robbery, assault causing bodily injury on a family member, and theft. Mehmood did 20 days of jail time for hitting a girlfriend in 2014.

On his Facebook, Mehmood has a number of selfies posted, as well as a photo of children that he claims to be his. His Facebook further reveals that he works at Marathon Chemical Company, and attended Texas State University’s College of Education. It also says he is in a relationship, but doesn’t stipulate with whom.

Mehmood often captions his Facebook photos with comments about how drunk he is, writing in one post, “drunk as f*ck!!!!!!!!” In another Facebook status, Mehmood wrote, “It goes down in the DM.. it goes Down in the DM.. it go down!”

3. Mehmood Turned Himself in, Telling Authorities He Killed His Family, According to Police

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Mehmood turned himself in, and was “incoherent” and extremely emotional, saying at one point, “I killed my family,” during a 911 call where he told police where he was.

Authorities picked Mehmood up near a Panera Bread restaurant in Clear Lake, Texas, shortly after the call, per ABC13.

Mehmood has shared photos of his sons on Facebook before, such as the one above. Though he doesn’t seem to have pictures of Nelson on his Facebook, Nelson’s Facebook reveals a number of photos of she, Mehmood, and their three children all together.

4. Kimaria Nelson Has Been Named as the Woman Who Was Shot in the Head & Survived

On Friday morning, Kimaria Nelson was identified as the woman who was shot in the head and survived, according to her father, who spoke to ABC13. The children were hers, the father said, and Mehmood was their father.

Nelson underwent surgery on Friday morning, ABC13 reported, and is now in stable condition.

On Facebook, Nelson often posted about her family, writing on December 27, “My Christmas gift (my little family).” According to her Facebook, she attended Texas City High School. Her intro reads, “I am Royaltiee and Idgf what anybody say or how anybody feel about me because I’ll always be me😘👸✌✌”

5. People Have Begun to Comment on Mehmood’s Facebook With Threats & Condemnations Regarding the Death of His Children

Mehmood’s Facebook, which is filled with selfies, shared memes, and family photos, has been inundated with comments by people condemning his alleged actions. In the meme that Mehmood shared above, people have left the following comments so far:

