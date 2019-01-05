Torrance Bowling Alley Shooting: Video From Inside

A mass shooting broke out at a Torrance, California bowling alley after a fight erupted, and video from inside the bowling alley has emerged that shows the immediate aftermath of the mayhem.

You can watch one video, which was placed on YouTube, below. Be aware that it’s disturbing. It shows disarray inside the bowling alley, Gable House Bowl. Torrance is located about a half hour from Los Angeles.

Another very disturbing video shows a police officer trying to perform CPR on a victim.

The Torrance Police Department confirmed on Twitter that there were multiple victims, writing in the early morning hours of January 5, 2019: “Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area.” The shooting occurred at about 11:54 p.m. on January 4, police said. The deceased victims have now been identified by family members as Michael Radford, 20, and Astin Edwards and Robert Meekins, both 28.

Here’s what you need to know:

Three People Died in the Bowling Alley Attack

The Torrance Police Department later confirmed that three people were dead in the shooting, and another four people were injured. All of the victims were men.

Sgt. Ronald Harris said in a news conference that officers “discovered seven individuals at least to our knowledge that were struck… three were pronounced deceased at the scene.” Two of the four injured people were taken to local hospitals. The officers tried life-saving measures.

Prominent officials weighed in after the nation’s latest mass shooting. U.S. Senator Kamala Harris used the tragedy to advocate for action on gun issues, writing on Twitter, “My heart breaks for the victims of the shooting in Torrance and their loved ones. Thank you to the law enforcement & first responders on the scene. We must do more to address gun violence. Americans should be able to go to a bowling alley and be safe.”

The Shooting Stemmed From an Argument, Authorities Say

According to USA Today, the motive was an argument, although the shooting remains under investigation.

Witnesses described a horrific and chaotic scene as bowlers tried to avoid getting shot. “Bowlers were diving under the benches,” the witness, Dana Scott, told RMG News. “The people that were still bowling on the lanes were on the floors, underneath the seats, behind the benches.”

According to the Associated Press, a fight broke out “between two large groups of people at the bowling alley” before shots rang out. It was not clear what that fight was over. “I grabbed my niece and started running toward the far end of the bowling alley,” a witness told AP. “As we were running, we heard 15 shots.”

Another witness told the AP that he saw terrified women crying against a wall after the gunfire rang out.

In a news release, Torrance PD wrote that: “Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple subjects with gunshot wounds inside the location. Officers began life-saving measures which included CPR and the use of a defibrillator. The Torrance Fire Department also treated individuals at the scene.” Police added that they were still trying to identify a suspect or suspects.

According to its website, Gable House Bowl "is the premier destination for bowling in the South Bay. In addition to bowling, we offer laser tag, a full arcade, Pizza Hut Express, a snack bar, and Jack's Place bar."