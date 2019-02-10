Dr. Vanessa Tyson ‘Fully Prepared’ to Testify Against Fairfax

In a statement emailed to Heavy late Saturday night, attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks say that their client Dr. Vanessa Tyson is “fully prepared to testify at impeachment proceedings and to cooperate with law enforcement in any investigation.”

Tyson, the political science professor, and Stanford University fellow, said this week that Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sexually assaulted her in 2004 when the two were working the Democratic National Convention in Boston. Fairfax was an aide for the presidential campaign of then-Sen. John Kerry.

Tyson had gone to The Washington Post with her story in early 2018 but the paper was unable to corroborate the allegation and dropped the story.

Fairfax has denied the rape allegation insisting that the two had a “consensual encounter.” Tyson said he forced her to perform oral sex.

Days after Tyson came forward, Meredith Watson said Farifax raped her in 2000 while the two were students at Duke University.

NEW: Fairfax issue statement denying this latest allegation, calls for a full investigation and notes he has passed FBI background checks. Says there is a “smear campaign” being run against him. And concludes: “I will not resign” — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 8, 2019

And Fairfax again vehemently denies he assaulted either woman and calls both accusations part of a smear campaign.

By Saturday, Fairfax had called for an investigation while maintaining that both instances were consensual.

Tyson’s legal team says Fairfax is trying to deceive the citizenry.

“Again today, he has attempted to mislead the public by volunteering to submit to an investigation by the FBI, which has no jurisdiction in this matter,” the statement from Katz and Banks reads. “Nevertheless, Dr. Tyson will cooperate in any investigation that occurs.”

Attorney Debra Katz represented Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. In the statement, Tyson “suffered deep humiliation and shame,” after the alleged sexual assault from 15 years ago.

Tyson Said a Surprise But Not an Unwelcome Kiss From Fairfax Quickly Turned Into a Sexual Assault

This description is explicit:

“He put his hand behind my neck and forcefully pushed my head towards his crotch. Only then did I realize that he had unbuckled his belt, unzipped his pants, and taken out his penis. He then forced his penis into my mouth. Utterly shocked and terrified, I tried to move my head away but could not because his hand was holding down my neck and he was much stronger than me. As I cried and gagged, Mr. Fairfax forced me to perform oral sex on him. I can not believe, given my obvious distress, that Mr. Fairfax thought this forced sexual act was consensual. To be very clear, I did not want to engage in oral sex with Mr. Fairfax. I never gave any form of consent. Quite the opposite.”

In the latest statement, Tyson’s lawyers said “In response to two credible claims of sexual assault, by women with no connection to one another, Lt. Governor Fairfax has claimed that the women lied about what he insists were consensual sexual encounters and has baselessly and callously attempted to discredit these women. Lt. Governor Fairfax’s assertion that these sexual assaults were consensual, while simultaneously trying both on and off the record to discredit the victims, says all you need to know about his lack of fitness to serve in public office.”

Virginia Lawmakers Are Poised to Begin Impeachment Hearings for Fairfax

IMPEACHMENT THREAT: Virginia lawmaker @HopeforVirginia is calling for @LGJustinFairfax to step down, vowing articles of impeachment if he doesn't resign https://t.co/DQi4L34IwG pic.twitter.com/7cQhFLTWLj — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 9, 2019

Katz and Banks write that when “the Virginia legislature hears Dr. Tyson’s harrowing account of this sexual assault, the testimony of many corroborating witnesses, and evidence of his attempts to mislead the public about The Washington Post’s decision not to run a story in 2018, it will conclude that he lacks the character, fitness, and credibility to serve in any capacity.”