How Many Kids Did Ted Bundy Have?

Ted Bundy is known for being one of the most prolific serial killers in modern history. Between 1974 and 1978, Bundy went on a horrific killing spree, claiming the lives of dozens of young women.

What do we know about Bundy’s personal life? How many children did he have?

Bundy had one daughter with his first and only wife, Carole Ann Boone. It is unknown if he had any other children with the many women he was involved with over the years.

Bundy met Boone in the 1970s, while she was working at the Washington State Department of Emergency Services. Their relationship was platonic at first, but Boone always vehemently believed in Bundy’s innocence. In archival footage, Boone says, ” “Let me put it this way, I don’t think that Ted belongs in jail… I don’t think they had reason to charge Ted Bundy with murder.”

In 1979, while Bundy was acting as his own attorney in a court in Florida, he proposed to Boone. Within two years, she had given birth to the couple’s daughter, Rose. It’s unclear how Rose was conceived as conjugal visits were outlawed for inmates on death row. However, multiple reports indicate that through bribes with prison guards, Bundy was likely awarded visits with his wife. Mamamia writes, “… it is believed they conceived a child behind a vending machine in the visiting room as a bribed prison guard turned a blind eye.”

For about five years, Boone took Rose on her visits to see Bundy. In 1986, however, they divorced, and Boone no longer brought her daughter to visit Ted. She is said to have changed her name and identity a number of times in order to keep from being linked to the serial killer. She likely changed Rose’s, as well.

Rose’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, and she has not come forward despite the many documentaries, movies, and series made about her father. She would be about 37-years-old today.

Prior to marrying Boone, Bundy was in a number of relationships. His most well-known girlfriend was his former fiance, Elizabeth “Liz” Kloepfer, whom he dated for six years. Kloepfer has written a book, “The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy“, in which she writes about her relationship with the serial killer. The book was published while Bundy was on death row.

Kloepfer was in a relationship with Bundy while he carried out his many crimes in the 1970s. One interview obtained in the Netflix docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes details Kloepfer’s attempt to warn authorities about Bundy killing multiple women. It was one year before Bundy was arrested that she contacted police and told them about her boyfriend’s strange behavior.

One detail she shared with police was that she found a bag of women’s undergarments, along with a knife, in his car.

