WATCH: Drunk Woman With Baby in Car Crashes Into LAPD Station

Surveillance video shows the moment a woman said to be driving under the influence with a baby in her car drove into the lobby of a Los Angeles Police Department station in San Pedro.

The video posted to YouTube by the LAPD shows the crash, which happened around 4:45 am at the Harbor Division station, KABC reported.

The car is seen driving through the barriers and smashing through the glass front door and driving into the lobby. The station was closed at the time of the incident and no one was in the lobby.

An officer is seen speaking with the woman before she reverses her car and drags the officer backward.

The woman was unable to drive out of the police station and was taken into custody.

No one was seriously injured. Police said the woman appeared to be driving under the influence.

It’s unclear if she intentionally drove into the station or what charges she may face. Her name has not been released.

The Woman and the Baby Were Taken to a Hospital to Be Evaluated

Video released by the LAPD shows the woman maneuver past barriers and plow through the front door of the San Pedro station and into the lobby.

The woman came to a full stop in the lobby before an officer came out to check on what happened.

After cautiously approaching the car, the woman is seen opening her door.

The officer appears to speak with the woman before two other officers came out and tried to block the woman from driving out of the lobby.

The driver is seen knocking over a coffee table and trying to back through the front door.

Police said the woman’s car was trapped by a metal barrier.

The Woman Was Taken Into Custody After Getting Trapped Inside

At approx 4:45am a female drove her vehicle into the lobby of LAPD Harbor Station. She attempted to flee but Officers took her into custody & are trying to learn what her intentions were to determine what if any charges need to be filed.

After the woman trapped herself inside, officers took her into custody.

“Officers took the woman into custody and are trying to learn what her intentions were to determine what if any charges need to be filed,” police said in a statement.

It’s unclear if the woman drove into the station intentionally.

Police officials told KABC that the woman appeared to have been driving under the influence.

The woman and the child, who is said to be an infant, were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Neither was seriously injured, police said.

The lobby was closed at the time and no police officers were injured.

LAPD officials told ABC News that they have set up a temporary station while city officials determine if the building is structurally safe following the incident.

Police have not released the name of the driver. It’s unclear if the woman is the infant’s mother.

