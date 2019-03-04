How Many Attended Bernie Sanders’ Chicago Rally? See Crowd Size Photos Here

In the words of Bernie Sanders’ supporters, his rally tonight in Chicago was “yuuuuge.” The Navy Pier venue was packed at standing room only as Sanders talked about his platform, including economic and criminal justice reform and healing the rifts that have divided the country. Just how many people attended Bernie Sanders’ rally in Chicago’s Navy Pier tonight? The venue was packed, and the Chicago Tribune said “more than 12,000” were there. Photos from the rally tell a vivid story. Read on to see photos and learn more about his rally today.

Sanders’ event was held in Festival Hall of the Navy Pier. It’s tough to find an exact capacity for the Festival Hall venue, since it’s sometimes split in two or organized for booths. PartySlate describes the Festival Hall this way: “Navy Pier’s main exhibition space Festival Hall encompasses over 170,000 square feet that can be used as one large room or divided into two separate halls: Hall A which spans 113,000 square feet and can accommodate six hundred 10’ x 10’ booths; and Hall B at 57,000 square feet with space for three hundred 10’ x 10’ booths.” That’s a pretty significant size, and Sanders’ rally today packed it out.

A story from 2014 about Skillrex being at the Festival Hall said the capacity was 12,000. Sanders’ event certainly feels like the numbers were even higher and it’s not clear if the venue was set up the same way that a concert would be. The Chicago Tribune did note that “more than 12,000” packed the Navy Pier arena. Kyle Mazza said that the campaign estimated the attendance at 12,500. We will update that story when the number is confirmed.

Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, shared this photo of the packed-out venue:

And Levi Sanders, Bernie’s son, shared this photo:

I am going to conclude this is a pretty good crowd. pic.twitter.com/ztcr6clp9r — Levi Sanders (@Celentra) March 4, 2019

There was a diverse crowd tonight.

Shots of the diverse crowd of supporters here for Bernie Sanders #BernieInChicago pic.twitter.com/saZuwYtDac — Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) March 4, 2019

The event started with rousing Gospel music.

Update: Still waiting on Senator Sanders to come out and speak to the crowd while sounds of gospel music fill the room. #BernieinChicago #2020elections #WindyCityBern pic.twitter.com/QEWAPZ3UV3 — Nina Florez (@NinaFlorezRueda) March 4, 2019

The crowds looked large from the beginning.

Just got conformation from someone I know that's at @SenSanders #BernieInChicago event and it's an extremely diverse crowd. It's a huge aircraft hangar so can't confirm how many people it can fit but it looks like a heck of a lot! #Bernie2020 — Ignorant opinions suck 🌹 (@ofcltarrtarr) March 3, 2019

"We're gathered here tonight to complete the political revolution that we started three years ago. Three years ago they thought we were kind of crazy; that's not the case anymore!" –@BernieSanders #Bernie2020 #BernieInChicago #FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/XT58jysw8y — Digital Left (@DigitalLeft) March 4, 2019

The venue at the Navy Pier filled quickly.

Even seven hours before the event started, people were waiting all the way into the parking lot.

Update on the crowd. Lot of good discussions going on. The line is going to go through the doors, wind around and feed into the parking lot (which is pretty much outside with a wind break) #Bernie2020 #BernieInChicago #NotMeUs @johncusack @UIC_YDSA pic.twitter.com/23QeqJA5yV — #RunBernieRun (@socialismisfun) March 3, 2019

The crowd was ready even before the doors opened.

Even Birdie Sanders visited.

And the first sparrow has shown up in the Bernie line in Chicago. This bird is right at my feet in this pic. #Bernie2020 #BernieInChicago #NotMeUs pic.twitter.com/E1MjyjfCRg — #RunBernieRun (@socialismisfun) March 3, 2019

And the “Not Me, Us” chant gained a new life when Sanders first started to speak. People chanted “Bernie! Bernie!” and he corrected them. Then they chanted, “Not Me! Us!” and he got a huge smile on his face.

Love it. The “Not me! Us! – Not me! Us! – Not me! Us!” chant is going to be the new thing at rallies in 2020. #BernieInChicago — Tim Tagaris (@ttagaris) March 4, 2019

The biggest celebration in Chicago since November 2, 2016. #BernieInChicago pic.twitter.com/5oVSMef02B — Tim Tagaris (@ttagaris) March 4, 2019

The way the crowd was packed, this felt like an event on par with Sanders’ past events in Chicago when he campaigned in 2016. If you’d like to watch his speech again, here it is.

The energy and excitement is definitely back, just as strong as it was then. On Reddit, anomamom wrote: “Damn, it’s like he’s been gathering energy since 2016 for this moment – but wait he literally NEVER STOPPED fighting and campaigning that whole time!!! He’s … ON FIRE tonight.”

This is a developing story.

