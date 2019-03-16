Will Connolly AKA Egg Boy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A young man named Will Connolly has come forward to identify himself as the Egg Boy, after a video of his fight with an Australian senator went viral on social media.

On Saturday, Fraser Anning, a Queensland senator known for his anti-immigrant views, was speaking to reporters in Melbourne when 17 year old Will Connolly came up and smashed an egg on the side of his head. Anning whipped around and punched the boy in the face before grabbing him and trying to land another punch. Then a group of Anning’s bodyguards rushed up and tackled the boy to the ground, while another of Anning’s supporters checked to see whether Anning was doing okay. You can see the whole incident here.

Anning had already been drawing widespread criticism for his statements about the massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand. Following the shooting, Anning issued a statement saying that, “while Muslims may have been the victims today, they are usually the perpetrators” of violence. Fraser also lashed out at “Muslim fanatics” who, he said, should not have been allowed to immigrate to New Zealand.

After Anning was egged, footage of “egg boy” and his fight with Anning quickly went viral on social media. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Will Connolly Came Forward as ‘Egg Boy’ in a Twitter Post

After the “egg boy” video went viral on social media, a young man named Will Connolly came forward to say that he was the Egg Boy. He also tweeted a clip of himself talking ruefully about what he had learned from his experience: “Don’t egg politicians and get tackled by 30 bogans at the same time,” Connolly says, rubbing his face. (For non-Australians, a “bogan” is another way of saying “trailer trash” or low-class person.)

Will Connolly’s Instagram page is full of photos of the teen playing sports, hanging out by the pool, or partying with his friends. There’s nothing to show what the young man’s politics are, or what might have inspired him to fire an egg at one of the country’s most controversial senators. But after Connolly came out as “egg boy,” his Instagram feed filled up with messages of support from his growing fan base. “You’re an angel,” wrote one Instagram users. Others called him an “absolute legend” and wrote, “We need more like you.”

2. Anning Called Islam a ‘Savage Faith’ & Said the ‘Real Cause’ of Friday’s Massacre in Christchurch Was New Zealand’s Immigration Program

Anning released a statement after the New Zealand shooting, in which he said the country’s immigration policy was the real reason for the deadly shooting. He wrote:

“As always, left-wing politicians and the media will rush to claim that the causes of today’s shootings lie with gun laws or those who hold nationalist views but this is all cliched nonsense. The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.”

Anning also wrote that Muslims are killing people on an “industrial scale” around the world in the name of their faith. He continued, “The truth is that Islam is not like any other faith. It is the religious equivalent of fascism. And just because the followers of this savage belief were not the killers in this instance does not make them blameless.”

3. Egg Boy’s Fans Have Set Up a Crowdfunding Page to Cover Legal Fees & Buy More Eggs

After Egg Boy’s tangle with Fraser, some of the young man’s fans set up a GoFundMe page to show support for Connolly. Just ten hours after the page went up, it had already brought in $5,000, well over double its goal of $2,000. The page reads:

“Our hero EggBoi takes on Fraser Anning, the senator for Queensland that is now despised around the world for comments made after the shooting at a New Zealand mosque.

Money raised will go to EggBoi for:

– Legal fees

– More eggs.”

People from as far away as Puerto Rico have reached into their pockets to contribute to the Egg Boy page — and many have used the page to write about the anger at Fraser Anning for his response to the Christchurch shooting.

4. #Eggboy Quickly Became One of Twitter’s Top Trends

Will Connolly, or Egg Boy, is inspiring countless tweets, memes, and rave reviews on social media. The hashtag #eggboy was one of the top trends on Twitter on Saturday. Social media users praised Egg Boy’s parents, for raising a young man many called a “credit to his folks and his education system.” Other social media users delved into history, tweeting about an incident just over 100 years ago when an Australian prime minister was egged. And another Twitter user posted photos of their hens, writing, “I am raising an army to fight fascists #eggboy.”

5. Footage of Anning Being Heckled at an Airport Also Went Viral

Some Twitter users are saying that the video of Anning at an airport is “even better than Egg Boy.” You can see the airport video above, or here. The clip shows Anning walking through an airport while a man off-camera yells, “You have any f***ing remorse?” It’s not clear when the airport incident happened. But this time, Anning doesn’t punch anybody. He keep walking, silently, through the airport, as the heckler follows him and films the whole incident.