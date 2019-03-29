Tim Sloan Net Worth & Salary: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tim Sloan, the CEO of Wells Fargo, announced this week that he was stepping down immediately from the troubled bank. Sloan has spent more than three decades working for Wells Fargo. In 2016 he was named CEO, and was tasked with cleaning up after the mismanagement and scandals that had plagued the bank under his predecessor. But on March 26, Sloan told shareholders that he was leaving the job. Sloan told shareholders that his presence in the bank was “hindering” Wells Fargo from recovery and that a new CEO, chosen from outside, would be better able to move the bank forward.

Sloan had come under fire from a number of politicians, notably Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren. Warren repeatedly called on Wells Fargo to oust Sloan, arguing that he did nothing to end the misconduct in Well Fargo’s sales division when he was the head of sales. Warren said, “Wells Fargo is fundamentally broken, and there is no evidence whatsoever that these problems can be fixed under Mr. Sloan’s watch,” the Massachusetts senator wrote. “The Federal Reserve should take no action to remove the growth cap until Wells Fargo replaces Mr. Sloan as CEO.”

Here’s what you need to know about Tim Sloan’s net worth and salary:

1. Sloan’s Net Worth Is Estimated to Be at Least $74.3 Million

According to Wallmine.com, Sloan’s net worth is estimated to be at least $74.3 million. Sloan owns more than 357,603 shares of Wells Fargo stock, which is worth over $56,687,695. His earnings in 2018, as CEO of Wells Fargo, were $18.4 million.

2. Sloan Earned $18.4 Million in 2018, including $16 Million in Stocks & Incentives

Wells Fargo has been plagued by scandals since at least 2016, when news broke that bank employees had created millions of fake accounts in order to meet their own sales goals. Among other things, Wells Fargo staff enrolled customers in online banking services without their knowledge or consent and improperly referred customers for enrollment in third-party renters and life insurance policies. The bank was forced to pay out $575 million to settle claims that the bank had failed to abide by consumer protection laws.

Sloan was brought on as CEO of Wells Fargo in 2016. He was tasked with cleaning up the bank and helping it move past scandal. But Wells Fargo has continued to struggle. In 2018, the Federal Reserve said that there were still “widespread consumer abuses” at Wells Fargo, and capped the bank’s growth.

Meanwhile, in 2018, Sloan earned a base salary of $2.4 million and earned an additional $16 million in stocks and incentives, for a total earning of $18.4 million.

3. Sloan Got a 36 Percent Raise in 2017 & a 5 Percent Raise in 2018

In 2018, Sloan earned a total of $18.4 million: his base salary was $2.4 million, and he earned an additional $14 million in stock awards and $2 million in bonuses. Sloan earned $17.5 million in 2017, which was a 36 percent increase from the previous year.

4. In 2017, Sloan Earned 291 Times More Than the Median Wells Fargo Employee — but Still Earned Much Less Than Other Top CEOs

In 2017, Sloan’s first full year as CEO of Wells Fargo, he earned $17.5 million. That number, according to MarketWatch, is 291 times more than the median salary of a Wells Fargo employee. But it still puts Sloan in the bottom of the earnings bracket when it comes to other CEOs of big banks. In 2018, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon received $31 million for his work last year, while Brian Moynihan of Bank of America got $26.5 million, and Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman got $29 million. Sloan earned $18.4 in the same year.

5. Sloan Lives in an 8 Bedroom Mansion in San Marino, CA

Sloan and his wife, Lisa, live in San Marino, an upscale suburb of Los Angeles. The couple lives in an eight-bedroom, 5,800-square-foot house. They first moved to San Marino in 1987 and bought their current home in 2007 for $5.15 million. Lisa told a local paper that she liked the “small town feel” of San Marino and that it was important for her to be involved in the local schools, where the couple sent their three children.