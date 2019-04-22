Elizabeth Moulton, Seth Moulton’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Massachusetts representative Seth Moulton has joined the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination. The 40 year old Marine Corps veteran made the announcement in an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday morning. Moulton said he was running for president because he wanted to take an active role in serving his country — and, he said, because he wanted to “take on” Donald Trump.

“I am running because I am a patriot, because I believe in this country and because I have never wanted to sit on the sidelines when it comes to serving it,” Moulton said. “That is why I joined that Marines, it is why I ran for Congress to try to prevent what I saw got us into Iraq from happening again, and it is why I am running to take on the most divisive president in American history to bring this country back together.”

Moulton married to Elizabeth Boardman in 2017. Here’s what you need to know about Elizabeth Moulton:

1. She Is a Consultant & Recruiter with a Boston-Based Sports Business Firm

Moulton is a “co-leader” and recruiter with Spencer Stuart’s Sports Business Practice, a Boston-based firm. She works to recruit and retain new employees, with a special interest in hiring female executives. specializes in all things related to technology and media. Prior to marrying Seth, she worked as a senior client partner in the Global Sports Center of Expertise for an executive search firm, Korn Ferry. At the time, she was based in the company’s New York office.

Moulton prides herself on her success in recruiting more women into the workforce. She is also dedicated to encouraging athletes and sports leagues to use their influence to push worthwhile social issues. She is on the board of directors of Peace Players International, a non-profit organization that harnesses the excitement of sports in order to unite, educate and inspire young people to create a more peaceful world.

2. She & Seth Have a Six Month Old Daughter Named Emily

Elizabeth and Seth were married in 2017, at a ceremony at the historic Old North Church in Marblehead, Massachusetts. The couple dated for two years before getting married. They have one child so far, a baby girl named Emily. Seth’s Instagram feed is full of photos of himself with baby Emily and with Elizabeth. He describes himself as a “father, husband, Marine, Congressman, and candidate for President of the United States.”

Moulton announced Emily’s birth in a tweet, gushing about his pride in both his newborn daughter and his wife. He wrote, “Pretty hard to describe how proud I am of this little girl I only just met, and of my amazing wife, @liznmoulton. The nurses keep saying Emmy is ‘strong’ — so now I’m living with two strong women. And I’m the better for it.”

3. She Has a Master’s Degree in Leadership from Harvard University

Moulton holds a BA from Georgetown University. She went on to earn a Master’s degree in leadership from Harvard University. She was a field hockey star at Georgetown, playing on the women’s varsity team At Harvard, she won the Harvard University Leadership in Education Award and Scholarship.

Seth Moulton also studied at Harvard. He earned dual master’s degrees in business and public administration, as well as a BA in physics, from Harvard.

4. She Did a Stint as a Teacher Before Going into the Private Sector

Moulton began her career as a teaching fellow and a coach with the Coalition of Essential Schools, a group of schools created by the Gates Foundation. She later embarked on a career in the private sector, working first as a consultant serving executives in higher education, and then as a recruiter in executive search.

Moulton went to work for the Coalition of Essential Schools after receiving a fellowship. The coalition is intended to provide coaching and teaching to meet the individual needs of different students and school groups. The coalition’s vision statement reads,

“We envision an educational system that equips all students with the intellectual, emotional, and social habits and skills to become powerful and informed citizens who contribute actively toward a democratic and equitable society. Acknowledging that no two schools are or should be alike, we envision schools that necessarily differ from each other in size, scope, and programmatic emphasis while that sharing common principles, practices, and the hallmarks of powerful learning communities within and among each other. Finally, we envision that these schools positively influence the conditions in which all schools operate, serving as examples of and advocates for education policy that supports meaningful teaching and learning that allows all students to use their minds well in school and throughout their lives.”

5. She Grew Up in Rye, NY, a Well-Heeled Suburb of NYC

Moulton attended Rye High School, a public school in Rye, New York. Rye is a prosperous suburb of New York City. The Washington Post named Rye one of the country’s “superzip” areas for its high average household income and its high concentration of college-educated residents.