Franklin Tornado Aftermath in Texas: Photos & Video

My cousin shared these tornado damage pics with me taken by her sister in law, Jamie Gober. The pics are from Franklin, TX. #txwx #franklin #Tornado #damage pic.twitter.com/sl77TchjPI — Colby Pope (@weathercolby) April 13, 2019

A tornado struck the small town of Franklin, Texas on April 13, 2019, leaving behind damage and unconfirmed reports of injuries. Some people posted photos and videos to social media showing damaged homes and felled trees. You can see some of those pictures and videos throughout this article.

KWTX-TV reported that the town took a “direct hit” from the tornado. CNN reported that there were “multiple people injured,” and emergency vehicles were having a difficult time getting through the debris in the area.

#BREAKING: First glimpse of damage in Franklin, Texas after a tornado moved through the area. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/L65CJwxbQc — Nick Merianos (@NickMerianos) April 13, 2019

There was also a tornado reported in Alto, Texas, according to CNN, which added that the danger from tornadoes and severe weather in Texas and Louisiana was ongoing on the afternoon of April 13. There have not been any reports of deaths so far, however.

More Snapchat videos from #Franklin Texas of #tornado damage. (I do not own these videos) pic.twitter.com/WLL10gogGL — Mikey 🇷🇴 (@MambaMike13) April 13, 2019

“The town of Franklin, TX, which is between Waco and College Station, took a direct hit from a tornado around 11:30-11:45am. Listening to scanner traffic, a search and rescue operation is underway. 10 injuries so far, one serious,” wrote Steve Kersh, chief meteorologist for ABC7 Amarillo.

For everyone wondering where Franklin & Buffalo Texas are, here’s a map. #txwx Possible tornado re damaging weather ☔️⛈🌪 Central Texas 2019 pic.twitter.com/KIC5Cm0gNi — Cheaptarts 🌊🍍 (@Cheaptarts) April 13, 2019

This photo circulated on Facebook:

One Snapchat video showed a massive fallen tree in the road. The Robertson County Sheriff’s Department said there were injuries but the severity of them was not yet clear.

Snapchat video of a large fallen tree on the side of the road in #Franklin Texas, probably caused by the #tornado that tore through there not too long ago. (I do not own this video) pic.twitter.com/tF6yvM4zdR — Mikey 🇷🇴 (@MambaMike13) April 13, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

Photos Showed Building Damage From the Franklin Tornado, Which Was Described as Violent & Having Multiple Touchdowns

Robert and Jamie Gober captured these images from the tornado damage in Franklin, TX. Please keep our friends and families here in Robertson County in your thoughts today. Information to follow on how you can help those in need. pic.twitter.com/UvfGWsy45f — Texas Premier (@texpremier) April 13, 2019

People took to Twitter to share damage reports. “man the tornado hit my aunts church out there in franklin ☹️ easter is next weekend man that sucks,” wrote one woman.

Heavy damage in Franklin after a tornado touched down in the area earlier this morning 📷courtesy: Dennis Phillips pic.twitter.com/uYKUwz4T9y — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) April 13, 2019

Weather.com reported that the twister “began south of Calvert, in Robertson County, before hitting the town of Franklin, home to more than 1,000 residents.” According to Weather.com, trees were ‘snapped’ and cars were “blown off the road.”

James Sinko, Weather Channel meteorologist, wrote, “Per Robertson County #Texas Comm Center. Triage is being set up & injury “tagging” in progress. This is due to Severe Tornado Damage in Franklin.” Sinko wrote later, “The Community Center in Franklin has 30 Residents seeking shelter. City Officials bringing Food, Water & Supplies. If you are NOT injured head to the Community Center for Shelter if needed!”

🌪️🇺🇸Siguen saliendo imágenes de los daños que a dejado el paso de un tornado en Franklin Texas EE.UU👇🌲 pic.twitter.com/pMKSpCK15A — Mundo Noticias FCRTV (@eduardocr04) April 13, 2019

Burton Fitzsimmons, meteorologist for Spectrum News Texas, wrote, “What’s being called a large & violent tornado reportedly touched down this morning in the small town of #Franklin, TX, about 85 miles NE of #Austin up hwy 79. Numerous injuries have been reported according to scanner traffic. Multiple touchdowns.”

You can follow the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth page on Twitter for updated weather alerts in that region of Texas. “11:27 AM: Those on US-79 northeast of Franklin (Robertson Co) need to find shelter immediately. A damaging tornado is likely ongoing just northeast of town. There are reports of damage just outside of Franklin. #ctxwx” the page wrote right before the tornado hit.

Photos and videos also circulated of damage in Alto, Texas:

One woman said the scene in Alto resembled a movie:

@TravisABC13 My sister just drove though Alto, Texas where she said the damage was much worse than her pictures could capture. Tornado? Everyone was standing in the streets…feels like a movie 😔 pic.twitter.com/1JfKY6Wgdy — Mrs. Lipschutz (@TeachLipschutz) April 13, 2019

This post is being updated as more information is learned about injuries.