Missing Teen Alora Benitez Update: Authorities Discover Abductors’ Abandoned Car

The frantic search continues for missing Los Angeles teenager Alora Benitez. Benitez was last seen on Wednesday, April 17 in the company of her mother, Maricela Mercado, and Mercado’s ex-husband, Roman Cerratos. Both Mercado, 40, and Cerratos, 39, are wanted in connection with the murder of Jeffrey Appel. Benitez was last seen with Mercado and Cerratos in a white BMW with Nevada vanity plates that read “MIRAMAR.”

The Suspects’ Vehicle Was Discovered Near the Mexico Border

VIDEO: Vigil Held For 15-Year-Old Alora Benitez Who's Been Missing With 2 Murder Suspects https://t.co/OUaOCkquJG — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) April 22, 2019

Although police initially thought the trio was traveling to Nevada, their abandoned car was discovered by San Diego police on Friday, April 19 in the city of San Ysidro south of San Diego, near the Mexico border. There were also unconfirmed reports that a phone connected to Mercado and Cerratos may have “pinged” in the same area. “For Roman or Mari, if you guys are listening, do the right thing, turn Alora over,” Alora Benitez’s father Julian Benitez told CBS2 in Los Angeles. “This is your guys’ mess. Not hers.”



Alora’s Mother and Ex-Husband are Considered Armed and Dangerous

Alora Benitez is described as a 15-year-old Hispanic female, standing 5’2″ And weighing 100 pounds. Benitez has long brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing she may have been wearing when she was taken. An Amber Alert was issued soon after Alora went missing.

Alora’s mother Maricela Mercado is described as a 5’3, 130-pound Hispanic female with brown hair and eyes. Roman Cerratos is 6’1″ Hispanic male with brown eyes who is bald with a gray and black beard. Cerratos and Mercado are considered armed and dangerous.

Before Mercado and Cerratos fled with Benitez, the teen and her mom were living in an apartment in the Los Angeles suburb of Redondo Beach. KVVU TV reported that Mercado was last seen moving items out of the apartment. Last week, Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies searched the residence hoping that some piece of information would lead them to Benitez, Mercado, and Cerratos. If anything was found, authorities have not made those clues public.

Police Have Not Revealed the Motive for Appel’s Murder



On the morning of April 16, Jeffrey Appel, 32, of Las Vegas, was discovered dead in a white Audi sedan in an office parking lot ASAP Drug Solutions, in Carson, California. Police have not shared details regarding how Appel, Cerratos and Mercado may have known each other or what circumstances led to Appel’s grisly murder. Police initially said Appel had been stabbed to death, then later rescinded that statement, saying that the cause of death was undetermined.

Witnesses watching homicide investigators said they saw a knife recovered at the crime scene, blood splattered on the car’s exterior as well as trails of blood from the car across the parking lot. Appel’s body was discovered by two men attending an early morning training program. One witness who worked for ASAP Drug Solutions said she recognized Appel as a client.

Family and Friends Held an Easter Prayer Vigil for Benitez’s Safe Return

On Easter Sunday, a prayer vigil was held for Benitez, by well-wishers praying for her safe return. “I’m overwhelmed by what’s going on,” Julian Benitez said. “It’s surreal. It’s what you see in the movies. This is unbelievable.” The worried father continued by putting a plea on camera. “If Alora watches this, run to safety if you can. Go somewhere if there’s a phone. Call authorities. Call 911. Go somewhere in public where a lot of people. Call for help. Ask for help,” he implored.

Anyone who has information about this case or who spots Benitez, Mercado or Cerratos, is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.