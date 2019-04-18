Ross Lynch’s Girlfriends: Who Has the Actor Dated?

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Ross Lynch has been one of young Hollywood’s most sought after bachelors since he starred as the titular role on Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally. The 23-year-old from Littleton, Colorado is not only a successful actor, he’s a model who’s walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, and a talented musician/singer. While he used to be in R5, a band with his three brothers and one sister, he’s currently making music with brother Rocky under the moniker, The Driver Era.

On April 17, the multi-talented artist got his fans riled up by tweeting “Here’s my nudes,” to his 2.49 million followers, but much to his fans dismay, Lynch was just kidding. His teasing caption was a ploy to get fans to click on his latest music video for The Driver Era’s latest single, “Feel You Now.”

Lynch, who’s second to cousin to Dancing with Stars‘ famous brother and sister duo Derek and Julianne Hough, has reached boy-band level fan fervor in his age demographic, and all his fans are inquiring as to whether or not the young star is single.

In a game of “Never Have I Ever” with Cosmopolitan, the former Disney star was not shy about revealing details about his dating life. He gamely drank to having sex on the tour bus while his brother Rocky was on board, ghosting on dates, hooking up with Rocky’s ex while in Puerto Rico filming Teen Beach, and having threesomes.



So, has the bad boy rocker settled down with one woman? Here’s what we know about the actor/musician’s dating history:

He’s Rumored to Be Dating Co-Star Jaz Sinclair

While Lynch has admitted to meeting girls off dating apps, he’s currently rumored to be dating his Sabrina co-star, Jaz Sinclair.

Fans of the Netflix series have dubbed them “Raz,” and they do appear to have an extremely close relationship based on photos shared on social media. On his birthday, Lynch posted a photo of him waking up in his underwear and thanking Jaz for a “beautiful morning.”

Responding to the rumors back in January, Lynch played coy while speaking with ET. “What does Instagram official even mean?!” Lynch said. “Me and Jaz, and a few other of the actors [on Sabrina] really just hit it off, and we would spend everyday together. Jaz is like, my closest friend right now. I’m the favorite’s favorite, that’s what we always say… because she’s everyone else’s favorite, but if I’m her favorite, then it’s like, ‘OK cool. I can deal with that.'”

While neither has either confirmed or denied if they are officially a couple, and they could very well just be milking the rumors for publicity, it seems clear that they share a special relationship. Jaz was featured on his Instagram page as recently as April 3, and on his birthday, she posted a photo with the caption “Happy Birthday to my favorite. I’m really happy you were born.”

His Ex-Girlfriend Courtney Eaton is Cool with Jaz Sinclair

While Lynch comes off as a ladies’ man, he was with ex-girlfriend, Courtney Eaton, for over two years. The couple always appeared to be very much in love, and even though they eventually broke up in 2017, Lynch and Eaton remain close. The 23-year-old Australian model and actress included her ex and his new co-star, Jaz, in her birthday festivities back in January.

It also appears Eaton, known for playing the Fragile in Mad Max: Fury Road, has found love after dating Lynch. She’s currently in a relationship with boyfriend, Spencer Goodall.

Lynch Dated Two ‘Teen Beach’ Co-Stars, Maia Mitchell and Morgan Larson.

Lynch was first seen getting romantic with Teen Beach co-star Maia Mitchell, who also played his love interest on-screen. The actress who’s since starred on ABC Family’s The Fosters, and is now on the series, Good Trouble, is now dating boyfriend, Rudy Mancuso.

Lynch, who was 17-years-old at the time, was next linked to dancer Morgan Larson, who was also featured in the Teen Beach films. Not much is known about their young romance, but they split in 2014. Larson, 30, who was recently a featured dancer in the movie La La Land, is currently dating Joshua Feldman.

READ NEXT: Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know