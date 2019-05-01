UNCC Videos & Photos: Students Post as Shooting Unfolds

Still on lockdown. People reaching out to their loved ones. Never thought I’d have to do the same. #uncc pic.twitter.com/r2xgcA3Xs7 — Fer (@FeerNav) April 30, 2019

Students took to social media to share terrifying photos and videos as news spread of the mass shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte campus. In addition, news stations shared pictures from the scene. You can see them throughout this article, but be aware that they are disturbing because of the extremely troubling nature of what unfolded.

NOW: we’re on campus police telling students to freeze and out hands up. Police then ran towards the woods with guns drawn. pic.twitter.com/tVrbIXyvdO — Drew Bollea (@Drew_WCCB) April 30, 2019

One video showed students reaching out to their loved ones. Photos showed students on lockdown. “I’ve been trying to put my thoughts into words but it seems impossible. If we had stricter gun control, my fellow classmates would be alive right now. All my love goes towards the victim’s families and to all those present #uncc #UNCCStrong,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

Photos and videos also circulated of the accused shooter, Trystan Terrell. “I shouldn’t have to check up on my friends at #UNCC to see if they fell victim to a school shooter, this whole situation is so f*cked up! Sending a lot of electronic hugs over to Charlotte right now, plz stay safe,” wrote another woman on Twitter.

Who is Trystan Terrell? The UNCC shooting suspecthttps://t.co/b2kC8CBQuc pic.twitter.com/O83qPOboco — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) April 30, 2019

A very disturbing video showed the suspect grinning.

Chilling perp walk of #UNCC shooting suspect, grinning after apparently murdering two fellow students, injuring others. pic.twitter.com/BXCzytTvOq — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) May 1, 2019

Here’s another photo:

BREAKING: this is a shot of the suspected UNCC student. He shouted to us as he was brought into CMPD hq, which we’re trying to decipher what he said. A Mecklenburg County ADA is inside right now with detectives. pic.twitter.com/k09y2UUBVf — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) April 30, 2019

Videos showed students running.

More video of students and staff evacuating #UNCC. Police running in toward the threat. Sent to me by a student who is confirmed safe. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/OatdcGgzpY — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) April 30, 2019

Two people lost their lives in the mass shooting, and at least four people were injured – three critically, authorities say. Videos showed students walking with their hands up down a sidewalk on the UNCC campus.

Students being led by an officer down sidewalk of UNCC campus. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/BIx9LOqIv3 — Amanda Foster WBTV (@AFosterWBTV) April 30, 2019

Some people shared the images and demanded action.

A scenario that plays out over and over again in America: Students are ordered by police to put their hands up while evacuating the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus following a deadly shooting. It is up to every American to ACT. UNCC pic.twitter.com/YYpEJdmPHu — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 30, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

Charlotte Police Say the Shooter Was a Former History Student

“⚠️Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted after Trystan Andrew Terrell was arrested in the mass shooting. Terrell is a former history student at the university.

Students hugged loved ones at the family check-in location.

Photos also emerged of students sitting inside rooms on campus.

“2 people won’t go home tonight after studying all day. they won’t take their finals after a semester of hard work. they won’t return your texts or calls. they won’t have a future because a senseless monster took that from them. Something has to change. #UNCC,” wrote one student on Twitter.

Police were quickly on campus.

“CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place,” the police said.

People started running into the hallways, screaming shooter, one student told CBS17. Police said the shooter did not enter the library, contrary to reports.

A police officer was giving students hugs.

This says it all. Whoever this cop is, who is comforting students with hugs, you are top notch. #uncc #ninernation @unccharlotte pic.twitter.com/u7tKcTg3Zg — Steven Roux (@StevenRoux) April 30, 2019

Students put a table in front of the door and turned the lights out, he said. Another student described being barricaded in a room until students heard a police officer ask if anyone else was in there.

Students Said the Shooter Opened Fire During a Presentation

Still in the building. They’re moving us upstairs. pic.twitter.com/qbdgDlMUFJ — Fer (@FeerNav) May 1, 2019

Students took to social media to express their feelings.

Tristan Field wrote on Twitter, “The shooter at UNCC didn’t say anything. He just started shooting during our final presentations and we all ran out. I’m praying for everyone that got hit and UNC Charlotte as a whole. #CharlotteStrong.”

Why here? Why today? Why UNC Charlotte? Why my classroom? What did we do? — Tristan Field (@TristanField1) April 30, 2019

He added, “Why would anyone do this. We were just doing presentations and someone started shooting up the room. We didn’t do anything but our work. Stay safe UNCC.”

A Communications Student & Fraternity Brother Was Wounded in the Mass Shooting

The first victim’s name to be released was Drew Pescaro, who survived the shooting. Alpha Tau Omega fraternity “says a brother was injured in the shooting,” reported Joe Bruno of WSOC9. He shared a statement from the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

It read, “Friends and Family, We are saddened to say that we can confirm that Brother Drew Pescaro of the Lambda Delta Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega has been injured in relation to the active shooter situation that unfolded earlier today at UNC Charlotte’s main campus. He is currently under medical supervision at CMC and we will advise further updates as they come.”

“We support the students and personnel at UNC-Charlotte affected by today’s tragic shooting. ATO brother Drew Pescaro was shot and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. We are keeping Drew, the chapter and the campus in our prayers,” the fraternity wrote on Facebook.

A further update on the condition of Drew Pescaro was not yet released.

Pescaro’s Facebook page says he’s a communication student at UNC. His page also says, “Video Assistant at UNC-Charlotte 49ers football. Studies Organizational communication at UNC Charlotte. Went to Middle Creek. Lives in Apex, North Carolina. From Rutland, Massachusetts.”

A Student From Saudi Arabia Is Among the Wounded, Reports Say

This is the shirt of the wounded student from Saudi Arabia #uncc pic.twitter.com/zgWruUzUdS — Nasim Fekrat (@NasimFekrat) April 30, 2019

“Very chaotic scene, everyone terrified, classrooms are locked, students are inside,” wrote a witness who live-tweeted the shooting.

He said that a wounded student was from Saudi Arabia but added: “I have to tell you it has nothing to do with Muslim or immigrants, it was a random shooting like many other school shootings.” The witness added that the shooter was stopped only after he ran out of bullets.

A photo circulated on Twitter purportedly showing that student’s bloody shirt.

This account has not been confirmed by authorities, nor has the Saudi Arabian student been named.

BREAKING: Two dead, four injured after shooting on UNC Charlotte campus, officials say. https://t.co/2ITX9hZmeK pic.twitter.com/iYNGPM44tW — ABC News (@ABC) April 30, 2019

Police revealed that the first 911 calls came in at 4:40 p.m. “reporting a suspect was armed with a pistol and had shot several students,” ABC News reported.