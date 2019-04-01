When Can You See Presidential Candidates’ FEC Filings for Donations Online?

The deadline has passed for donating to presidential candidates and having those donations count toward their first quarterly filing with the FEC. But just when will you be able to see those filings and the donation results online? The answer is any time between now and April 15. Here’s why.

The deadline for “closing the books” on reporting donations as part of the first quarterly filing was March 31, 2019. But the deadline for actually filing the report with the FEC is not until April 15. This means that candidates can file their reports with the FEC any time between now and throughout the day on April 15, until 11:59 p.m.

According to Issue One, once presidential filings are made with the FEC, these campaign finance reports are available online practically instantaneously. So if the filing is made online, you won’t have to wait long to see it on the FEC’s website. The question is just how long it will take the candidates to send in their donation filing.

The 2020 election quarterly filing will be posted online here once it’s available for Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Tulsi Gabbard, and any other candidate who’s running. The filings will cover January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019. Some candidates you might not have heard of have already filed their reports. Here’s a look at Christopher Brainard’s Republican filing, to give you an idea of what it will look like online. You’ll be able to see the total receipts and browse the receipts, along with the total spent and browse the disbursements.

Some candidates are announcing their results before filing with the FEC. Pete Buttigieg announced that he raised more than $7 million in the first two months of his campaign. You can see the full story about what he raised on Heavy’s story here.

And Beto O’Rourke announced that he hit his $1 million weekend fundraising target before the deadline.

.@BetoORourke hits $1M fundraising target for weekend. Per live tracker, he's currently at $1,003,853 raised from 30,785 contributions, which equals average contribution size of $33. pic.twitter.com/xXWmIXKfOM — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) April 1, 2019

Candidates might announce their donation details prior to the FEC filing being published online.