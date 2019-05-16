Clarisa Figueroa: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Clarisa Figueroa is accused of luring pregnant teenager Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to her Chicago-area house with a promise of a baby stroller before murdering the teen and cutting the baby from Marlen’s womb. Police now allege that Clarisa’s own adult daughter helped her strangle Ochoa-Lopez with a coaxial cable.

Figueroa, who is facing murder charges along with her daughter Desiree Figueroa, allegedly pretended she’d given birth on a GoFundMe page set up after the slaying. Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was just 19. Authorities say the nine-months-pregnant Illinois teen thought she was going to the older’s woman’s home to get a stroller and possibly baby clothes after meeting Figueroa through a Facebook group for mothers called Help A Sister Out.

“Words cannot express how disgusting and thoroughly disturbing these allegations are,” Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a news conference. He called the victim “a wonderful young woman and expectant mother who was nine months pregnant” and said she was in communication with “one of the offenders.” On May 14, 2019, the investigation “took a terrible turn” when authorities located the remains of a “female in a trash can,” who was identified as Ochoa-Lopez, the police superintendent said.

The female claimed “to have given birth to a child who was not breathing. Through DNA testing, we are now certain that the child was Ms. Ochoa’s,” said Johnson.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s name has also been given as Marlen Ochoa and Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui.

"It was on the 7th of May where this case took a turn," said Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan about Marlen Ochoa's disappearance. "They found out that Marlen was in contact with a Clarisa Figueroa, who is our charged offender at this time." He said Marlen's friend helped police. pic.twitter.com/odvr7HaTP6 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) May 16, 2019

Chicago’s police chief said in a news conference, “All of us up here are parents, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters. So it doesn’t escape us, the emotional” cost “this takes on people….They (Ochoa-Lopez’s family) should be celebrating the birth of a young baby. Instead they’re mourning the death of this young lady and possibly the child.” The baby is fighting for his life and is in “grave condition,” according to Johnson.

Ochoa-Lopez was married. “Why did these people, why did these bad people do this? She did nothing to them,” said Yovani Lopez, her husband, to The Chicago Tribune. “She was a good person.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Ochoa-Lopez’s Baby Was Cut From Her Womb After She Posted on Facebook About Needing a Double Stroller

Surrounded by family members and supporters, the father of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez nearly collapsed this morning as he walked into the Cook County medical examiner's office to identify his daughter's body.https://t.co/eqv5sZ3KJc pic.twitter.com/q3tPTKPigO — Ashlee Rezin (@Ashlee_Rezin) May 16, 2019

The first contact between the pregnant teenager and Clarisa Figueroa allegedly came through a Facebook group.

A screenshot of Marlen’s post on April 22 to the Help a Sister Out page reads, “Mommies in here by any chance is anyone selling, trading or just simply donating a Double Stroller your babies don’t use anymore? I just really need one for my baby soon to be born and my 2 year old. Preferably neutral color. I’d really appreciate it. It’ll be such a great help. I’m also selling a single stroller neutral for $50 brand new in box willing to trade for a double stroller. Near South Side around Gage park. I can pick up.”

People have also posted a screenshot purportedly showing Figueroa’s response.

Marlen: “Clarisa Figueroa what’s your location hun.”

Clarisa: “I’m on the southside of Chicago by 79th and Pulaski if you want to wait a week my girl has all brand New boy clothes her son never wore.”

Marlen: “Yes girl that’s fine thank you so much.”

Clarisa: “No problem girl I know how it is she was lucky to have two baby showers so she just loves to spread the wealth. I’m fine with the help inbox me for more info ok.”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was strangled to death after being “lured to a Southwest Side home,” where her infant son was “cut from her womb.” The home was located in the 4100-block of West 77th Place in Chicago’s Scottsdale neighborhood. Her body was “dumped” behind the residence, The Chicago Tribune reported.

ABC 7 reported that Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she was reported missing three weeks ago from Pilsen.

2. Clarisa Figueroa’s Boyfriend Is Accused of Concealing a Homicidal Death & Shared the GoFundMe Page

After the murder, Figueroa is accused of taking an elaborate charade public; a now-deleted GoFundMe page claimed she had given birth. Fox32 news journalist Tia Ewing alleged that Clarisa Figueroa “posted on @gofundme that her baby was ill,” according to police.

“I am reaching out today on behalf of a precious little angel… Xander Xavier Bobak,” reads a screenshot of the page. “The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Christ Hospital is a special place, that I hope none of you ever need to be a part of. This part of the hospital is where they care for the sickest and tiniest babies, who may live in the hospital for months at a time. Life in the NICO is a roller-coaster ride for families – the ups and downs can be incredibly satisfying or equally heartbreaking. Watching a one pound baby, who quite literally fits in the palm of an adult hand, grow up to laugh and play is nothing short of a miracle. But sadly not every parent has that joy.”

Here’s the second and third pages of the GoFundMe screenshot.

It reads, in part, “On April 23rd, Clarisa Figueroa, pregnant at 36 weeks found herself terrified as she began to experience abnormal labor pains while alone in her house. Within moments, she gave birth to her son Xander at 7lbs as she called 911 and followed the instructions of the emergency dispatcher.”

On Facebook, in a post still visible, Figueroa’s boyfriend called Marlen’s child his “son.”

“My son is a fighter made it this far ,but not much time left ,life support, brain dead,very little function in the brain. Born 4/23/19 6:39pm,” Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Peter Bobak, posted on his still-visible Facebook page, sharing the GoFundMe.

Here’s the pulled @gofundme page that gofundme says Clarisa Figueroa created. The post goes on to say that Clarisa gave birth on April 23rd and she experienced abnormal labor, calling 911. Police say that was the day Clarisa cut #MarlenOchoa’s baby boy out of her womb. @fox32news pic.twitter.com/DvYc4r9R4j — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) May 16, 2019

The cache for the now-deleted GoFundMe page reads, “Fundraiser for Angelita Campos by Clarisa Figueroa …May 6, 2019 – Angelita Campos needs your help today! Baby Xander -NICU – I am reaching out today on behalf of a precious little angel…..Xander Xavier.”

The GoFundMe sought $9,000, according to The Tribune.

According to ABC 7, Bobak, who is known as Piotr Bobak, the boyfriend of Clarisa Figueroa, “was charged with concealing a homicidal death.”

Bobak’s Facebook page also contains an ultrasound from 2018 in the name of Clarisa Figueroa. Internet sleuths have unearthed gag pictures of ultrasounds; one looks extremely similar.

3. Authorities Say Clarisa Figueroa’s Daughter Helped Her Mother Murder Marlen Ochoa

Horrifically, as if the twisted tale couldn’t be any worse, authorities now say that Clarisa Figueroa’s own daughter helped her murder the pregnant teenager.

According to CBS Chicago, Clarisa Figueroa “and her daughter Desiree Figeroa have been charged with murder, and Desiree confessed to helping her mother strangle 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa with a coaxial cable.”

“The baby belonged to #MarlenOchoa according to police. Clarisa is charged along with her daughter, she assisted in strangling the 19yo according to CPD. Burned clothes, bleach, and blood was found in the home,” wrote journalist Ewing on Twitter.

The specific cause of death was ligature strangulation, ABC7 reported.

4. Clarisa Wrote on Facebook That She Previously Lost a Son

According to her Facebook page, Clarisa Figueroa wrote that she “studied at The University of Chicago,” and “went to Chicago Vocational High School.” She wrote that she lives in Chicago, Illinois and is from Chicago. Her page is filled with pictures of cars.

In July 2017, Figueroa posted a photo with a man that remains her profile picture on Facebook. “My son passed away,” she wrote when comment writers inquired what had happened. “OMG so sorry Clarisa Figueroa. So sorry for your loss. I remember when we were roommates and he was just a baby. May God be with you and your family right now and always,” wrote one woman.

His name was given as Xaxier, the middle name given to Marlen’s baby by the accused killer.

Clarisa responded, “Well we started a go fund me page to try and collect donations because we weren’t prepared for this so any thing will help it’s in my wall.” Her last visible post, from 2018, on Facebook is a drawing of that man’s name.

5. Clarisa Figueroa Called 911 & Allegedly Posted in the Group for Mothers Asking Who Was Due in May

Clarisa Figueroa admitted in her gofundme post that is now pulled, that she called 911 saying she’d given birth. Here is the 911 dispatcher sending help after that call was made. #MarlenOchoa https://t.co/0zB884AjgD pic.twitter.com/4AV0b3zS89 — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) May 16, 2019

Police announced the charges on May 16, 2019. Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was found dead early Wednesday on May 15, 2019. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the baby is on life support and is brain dead.

HEARTBREAKING: The body of pregnant 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui was found in a garbage can outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side. Officials confirmed her baby was cut out of her body. https://t.co/9unHyLCtSN pic.twitter.com/4shRF9moZ8 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) May 16, 2019

According to The Chicago Tribune, Figueroa called 911 in a panic to report that the child was “pale and blue,” and the baby was taken to the hospital, where he remains.

In one now chilling posting, Clarisa Figueroa appears to have posted in a group for mothers on March 5, writing, “Who is due in May. Where is the May mama’s at.”