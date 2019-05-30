Craig Box, Austin Box’s Dad: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Craig Box is the father of Austin Box, an Oklahoma Sooners football star who died of a drug overdose May 19, 2011. Craig Box gave tearful testimony Wednesday morning during the second day of a case against an opioid maker, the first trial of its kind.

The multi-billion dollar lawsuit accuses Johnson & Johnson of deceptive marketing of harmful drugs. The case marks the first in a flood of litigation filed against opioid companies. Teva Pharmaceuticals and Purdue Pharma settled with the state before the trial.

Craig Box, a business attorney, and his wife, Gail Box, a school counselor, said they saw no outward indicators their son was addicted to drugs. Austin Box suffered multiple injuries and surgeries during his football career, including a herniated disk in August 2010. Many of his injuries required surgery.

Here’s what you need to know about Craig Box and his son, Austin Box:

1. Craig Box’s Son Was Found Dead at His Friend’s Home After Taking Pain Pills

Craig Box’s son, Austin Box, was a linebacker for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Austin Box’s friend found him unresponsive in his El Reno home the morning of May 19, where Box spent the night. On the 911 call, the friend said Box “takes pain pills, and he’s not responding to me.” Listen to the 911 call after his friend found Box unresponsive in El Reno.

Austin Box was found with five prescription painkillers and an anti-anxiety medication in his blood after his death, according to ESPN.

Craig Box described his son as “a special young man,” according to CNN

Austin Box suffered multiple injuries during his football career. He missed the first five games of the 2010 season following back surgery for a herniated disk, according to his player bio He returned for the season to make his second career interception at Oklahoma State and recovered a fumble vs. Nebraska. He had at least six tackles in three of the four games he started, and eight tackles in the team’s Fiesta Bowl victory.

Craig Box and his wife, Gail Box, had two sons and two daughters.

Craig Box is a business attorney for Gungoll, Jackson, Box and Devoll, P.C. in Enid, Oklahoma. Gail Box is a school counselor. Gail Box was named to the board of Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in January.

“Austin’s best trait was his huge heart and his compassion for others,” his obituary said. “Austin never said an unkind word about anybody and loved helping others.”

In a prepared statement following Austin Box’s death, his parents said “There is no greater pain than the loss of a child. The pain is intensified by knowing that the death of your child could have been prevented. Anyone that knew Austin would give testament to his pure heart. The love and pride we feel for our son cannot be diminished by the cause of his death. He gave us so much joy and so many wonderful memories. He will forever be ‘Mommy’s baby’ and ‘Daddy’s little boy.'”

2. Craig Box Told the Jury ‘People Just Don’t Understand What [Opioids] Can Do & How Quickly They Can Do It

Craig Box testified during the second day of a trial against Johnson & Johnson, the country’s largest drug manufacturer. The company and its subsidiaries are accused of deceptive marketing practices of harmful opioids.

The case, filed by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, alleges Johnson & Johnson “helped ignite a public health crisis that has killed thousands of state residents,” according to NPR.

Box was unable to say whether the drugs that caused his death were manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “People just don’t understand what [opioids] can do and how quickly they can do it,” Box said.

He fought back tears several times during his testimony.

“I can’t explain what happens to you as a parent when a child dies,” Box testified.

In Hunter’s opening statements, he described the opioid crisis as the worst manmade public health crisis in the history of our state and country, according to NPR.

Teva Pharmaceuticals and Purdue Pharma settled with the state before the trial began.

3. Craig Box Said He Didn’t Know Austin Was Addicted to Drugs

We just heard emotional testimony from Craig Box. His son Austin died in 2011 from an opioid overdose. He said, "We never expected anything. What we learned that Austin was getting them from the street. You don't have to look far to find them."

Craig Box tearfully described his son’s death during the trial. He said he saw no indications Austin Box was addicted to drugs.

“What we learned, afterward, was he had opioids in his system,” he said during his testimony, responding to a question about his Austin Box’s cause of death.

“We never suspected anything,” he said. “In 2011, this crisis that everybody on both sides of the aisle calls it, nobody knew about it.”

He learned his son was probably buying drugs off the streets, emphasizing how easy it is to buy opioids and access dangerous drugs without a prescription.

“They’re just everywhere,” he said.

Austin Box was prescribed painkillers after an elbow surgery in 2009. He refused to take all of them, his mother told ESPN. She told The Oklahoman in 2011, “Abuse of prescription drugs is becoming more prevalent; it’s something we don’t think about. There needs to be a greater awareness of parents about prescription drugs and how kids can get a hold of them.”

4. Austin Box Suffered Many Injuries & ‘Battled Back’ to Help His Team, His Father Says

Austin Box suffered many injuries during his career, including a herniated disk in August 2010. Craig Box expected the injury would end his son’s career, according to ESPN.

“As always though, he battled back when he saw the team needed him,” Craig Box said shortly after his son’s death.

He attended the University of Oklahoma, where he was a three-year football letterman. Box played in 30 games during his career with the Sooners, recording 106 tackles and two interceptions.

Former Sooners coach Bob Stoops said after Austin’s death, ““I think we do have major steps and a lot of steps, and we do feel, ‘Hey, we did all we could do,'” according to The Oklahoman. “That being said, I wish we could have done more, had we known to do more. So, at the end, in the way this ended, there’s always something you wish you’d have done more.”

Austin Box’s former teammate, Tom Wort, told the newspaper in 2011, “He was a selfless player. He put the team before himself day after day. He had an injury, and the next thing he wanted to do was get back on the field to help the team. He never wanted an injury to slow him down and when it did, it killed him. So, he did everything he could do to get back on the field. You get injured, you want to get back as fast as you can. He was in rehab every day, working with the trainers, trying to get healthy.”

5. The Box Family Is From Enid, Oklahoma

We're getting an idea of who the state will call as a witness: 5 people who've seen opioid addiction 1st hand. 1 expected is Craig Box. This is a photo of his son Austin- a star OU football player who got an injury, got on opioids and within 8 months died.

Box is from Enid, Oklahoma, according to the Sooners website.

Austin Box started his football career with the Plainsmen, Enid High School’s football team. He led his team to win the Class 6A title game in 2006. He played quarterback, running back, wide receiver and free safety, according to ESPN

After Austin’s death, Box’s family started the Austin Box “12” Foundation to keep his memory alive. The foundation has awarded scholarships to local students from Enid as well as working to raise awareness about opioid addiction and the epidemic.

“There are times when you just don’t want to do anything, but there are other times — most of the time, really — that you want to do things. I want his memory to stay alive, because I think he deserves that,” Craig Box told The Oklahoman in 2012. “It is, for the most part, very cathartic to talk about him and do things like this. It’s difficult at times, but overall it’s very positive.”

His sister, Whitney Box, told the newspaper that speaking out about the danger of opioids and painkiller addiction was important to their family. They have spoken at schools and other community events.

“None of us believe Austin did anything knowingly to hurt himself. When you’re 18-22, around that age, you feel invincible,” she told The Oklahoman. “You don’t even realize the consequence of things. Even the slightest mistake can end really tragically.”