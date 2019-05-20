Genevieve Waite Dead: South African Actress Dead at 71

Genevieve Waite, a South African actress who was the mother of Bijou Phillips, died over the weekend. She was 71 years old at the time of death; her cause of death has not been revealed

To TMZ, Phillips provided the following statement:

“Our beautiful mother Geneviève Waite Phillips, passed away in her sleep. She was a beautiful soul, and born from another planet. Her ideas, her songs, her voice, and her heart beat to a beautiful African rhythm no one else had and I am so thankful she was able to share it.” She was a light, a fairy, and a gift of a creature. The lyrics she wrote on her album were timeless and smart. Her mind was poetry and wit, her sense of humor was quick and dry. My father and my mother had a magical, wonderful, heartbreaking life together but they created a masterpiece of music (Romance is on the Rise) and I’m so honored to be their child. My mother’s role in ‘Joanna’ was groundbreaking for racial divides. My mother was a gift and I will miss her everyday. In everything I cook, and in everything I sing and in everything I do without her wise guidance.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Phillips’ Most Recent Instagram Activity Features a Touching Mother’s Day Post

Phillips and the rest of her clan have not made any public tributes to Waite on social media yet. However, Philips did post a touching Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day, writing, “Happy mothers day to all the Mama’s out there… Love this little lady so much, so happy to be her Mama…”