Karissa Fretwell Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Karissa Fretwell and her three-year-old son William “Billy” Fretwell have been missing since May 13. The Salem, Oregon natives were officially declared missing by their family on May 17.

Fretwell, 25, has blue eyes and blonde hair dyed red. According to Metro UK, she’s 5’9 and weighs 135 pounds.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fretwell, 25, & Billy, Three, Haven’t Been Seen Since May 13

According to The Oregonian, Fretwell and her son, Billy, were declared missing on May 17 after her family hadn’t seen or heard from them in five days.

In a press conference, Salem Police Lt. Treven Upkes said that they didn’t yet have reason to believe Fretwell is in danger. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Salem Police at 503-588-8477.

2. Fretwell Is a Former Delivery Driver for Jimmy Johns

According to her Facebook, Fretwell is a former delivery driver for Jimmy Johns. She has also worked as a security guard at Cascade Steel Rolling Mills, and at McDonalds, per her Facebook.

3. Fretwell Has Studied at Western Oregon University

Per her Facebook, Fretwell was studying at Western Oregon University at the time of her disappearance. In the past, she’s received her AAOT (Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer) at Chemeketa Community College, and attended Dallas High School as well.

Fretwell was living in McMinnville, Oregon, at the time of her disappearance; according to her Facebook, she’s originally from Northwood, North Dakota.

4. Fretwell’s Son, Billy, Is All Over Her Social Media

Fretwell’s Facebook bio reads, “My son is my world 2-18-16 Graduated with my AAOT. Class of 2017. Future WOU graduate. BIG DREAMER!”

In her profile picture, which shows the two of them, her caption reads, “He has my heart. 😍”

5. Fretwell’s Family Has Yet to Make a Public Statement on Her Disappearance

Fretwell’s family has not made any public statements about her abrupt disappearance. It’s not clear if Fretwell was in a relationship at the time of her disappearance.