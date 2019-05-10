Linda Brandts: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Linda Brandts is a California elementary school principal suspended after sharing a photo of her teachers holding a noose in a mass email, Fox 11 reports.

Brandts, the principal of Summerwind Elementary School, and the four teachers pictured in the photo, were suspended, the school district said in a statement.

Fox 11 reported that Brandts was under consideration to become the district’s next superintendent.

“This afternoon it has been brought to the Palmdale School District’s attention that an incident involving the discovery of a noose and possibly inappropriate responses to that discovery occurred at Summerwind Elementary School,” Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado told Fox 11. “The Principal has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the matter.”

1. Linda Brandts Sent Out Noose Photo in a Mass Email

Brandts, the Summerwind Elementary School’s principal, sent the photo of the four teachers holding up a noose and a separate photo of the noose handing in an office to her entire staff, Fox 11 reported.

There was nothing written in the email.

According to a previous statement, Brandts is a longtime former teacher who has worked in education for over 20 years.

She previously taught kindergarten, first grade, and grades 4 through 8.

2. Parents Discovered Brandts’ Photo on Instagram

The photo sent by Brandt was reshared on social media where it was discovered by parents.

Parent Darrin Harper said he was furious when he saw the photo and said it was a racist gesture invoking lynchings.

“You hate them little black babies. You hate them little Spanish babies. All them little minorities. You hate em!” he told Fox 11.

Breyon Clemmons told the outlet that racism has been a “prevalent” problem at the school and that teachers singled out black and Hispanic kids.

“I’ve requested that my kid be taken out of one classroom because that teacher, in particular, has shown prejudice discrimination against my kid and when I requested the black teacher I got grief for that,” Clemmons said.

Teacher Michele Lemaire told the station that black students made up about one-third of the student body and Hispanic students made up another third but the vast majority of teachers at the school are white.

“The lack of people of color teaching is a huge issue. Especially being highly qualified Teacher the need is great hit apparently. It’s not being addressed but there seems to be a sorting of who should be working here,” she said.

3. Brandts & The 4 Teachers Were Suspended

VIDEO: Outrage has erupted over this picture that was circulating among the staff at Summerwind Elementary School in Palmdale showing several of the school's educators posing with a noose.

Brandts and the four teachers in the photo were all suspended.

“This afternoon it has been brought to the Palmdale School District’s attention that an incident involving the discovery of a noose and possibly inappropriate responses to that discovery occurred at Summerwind Elementary School. The Principal has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the matter,” Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said in a statement to Fox 11.

The four teachers in the photo have not been identified but Te Daily Mail reported that one of the teachers is a first-year educator who did not have her contract renewed for a second year prior to the photo scandal.

Shaka Phillipps, a former teacher, administrator, and educational consultant, told Yahoo Lifestyle that she pulled her 6-year-old niece out of the school after the photo.

She said that she was shocked all four teachers resumed their classes despite the photo, prior to the suspension.

“They had the audacity to show up today,” she said. “The integrity of the school is completely compromised. To the black community, a noose is a weapon, a symbol of slavery and lynching.”

4. Parents Demand Brandts Be Fired

Parents called for Brandts and the teachers to be fired.

“We want her gone from this school and that’s just it. We want her out of here. I do personally! I do,” Harper told Fox 11. “Because I know what she about. The pictures prove it, that’s what she about and that’s what she allow to go on. So she need to go.”

Harper said the school needs to replace the teachers with educators who have compassion for students of color.

“I got kids to raise,” he said. “You hate them you don’t know nothing about them. You hate them just because of where they from? Because the color of they skin you hate them? They innocent. My babies. You hate them. Why? You can’t tell me.”

5. Brandts Was Under Consideration to Be The Next District Superintendent

Parents told Fox 11 that Brandts is currently being considered to be the district’s next superintendent.

It is unclear if she is still being considered after her suspension.

According to a prior statement from Brandts, she earned her doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of the Pacific in 2011.

She has worked in education for over 20 years.

