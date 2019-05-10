Taylor Jackson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adult film actress Taylor Jackson, 19, has found overnight fame after filming and posting a sex video showing she and her boyfriend getting busy in a Tesla while the car was on autopilot. With about 2 million views, the adult performer has nicknamed herself “Tesla Taylor.” Excitement over the video has even caught Tesla founder Elon Musk’s attention.

Here’s what you need to know about “Tesla Taylor” Jackson.

1. Jackson and Her Boyfriend Performed the Stunt in a Tesla Model X



Jackson and her boyfriend came up with the idea of filming a video in the Model X Tesla, which has a base price of $88,000-$97,000. Jackson has not revealed the owner of the car. “Earlier this year I was on a road trip with my boyfriend and he asked me to have sex with him while driving,” Jackson told The Register. According to Jackson, she and her boyfriend joked about recording their next encounter.

After filming their Tesla tryst, the two searched the x-rated site PornHub, thinking someone must have already come up with the idea. “We thought someone had to have done it before so we looked it up, but we couldn’t find a single video. A few weeks later I signed up for a Pornhub account and this video was one of the first few videos I made,” Jackson explained.

Jackson’s fanbase has gone wild for the video. Although Jackson seems to have made several risque videos while the Tesla has been driving itself, the Los Angeles-based performer said that filming more sex videos while the Tesla is on autopilot is a definite possibility. “Reporting you to Elon for not having two hands on the wheel with autopilot enabled,” commented PornHub, humorously.

2. Jackson Says She’s New to the Adult Film Industry

There’s not much personal information about Taylor Jackson, who has only revealed that she’s fairly new to the world of adult entertainment. Her twitter account was started in February 2019 and she’s also on Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook. In addition to being called “Tesla Taylor” Jackson is claiming on her Instagram account to be “Tesla’s Official Porn Model.”

3. Jackson Says She Wasn’t Scared but did Momentarily Knock the Car Out of Autopilot

Jackson revealed that she’s familiar with Tesla’s autopilot controls but warned that having sex on autopilot isn’t for everyone. While most of the driving was on a straight roadway, at one point she knocked into the steering wheel, causing the car to disengage from autopilot. “I wouldn’t recommend (having sex on autopilot) since it is dangerous,” she told The Register.

4. Tesla’s Autopilot Can Be Installed on Newer Models for $5,000



Tesla’s autopilot can be installed on all cars built after 2016 for a cost of $5,000. The system has eight external cameras, radar, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and an onboard computer. Older model cars cannot be retrofitted. Before using autopilot the car must first go through a self-calibration check that occurs after driving 20-25 miles.

The autopilot function can navigate, has traffic-aware cruise control that matches the speed of the vehicle to surrounding cars, and autosteers and parks itself. To prevent dings on the door, Tesla’s autopilot also has a summon function that allows the driver to get out of the car and then have the car park itself in a tight space.

According to the Tesla website “Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time. While Autopilot is designed to become more capable over time, in its current form, it is not a self-driving system.” Tesla drivers are also warned to make sure the cameras and sensors are kept clean to ensure the system is working properly.

5. The Video Has Created Some Backlash for Musk

These idiots shot a porno in an Autopilot-enabled Tesla and Elon Musk deserves some blame

plugilo.blog/2019/05/09/the…

T… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

(@plugilo) May 09, 2019

While most people chalk Jackson’s video up to being a crazy stunt, the video also has its share of critics who are saying the film was more dangerous than sexy and that Elon Musk is the one to blame. Some tech experts disapprove of Musk for calling Tesla’s advanced driving technology “autopilot,” believing this label is giving drivers a false sense of security. Some members of the public have also been critical of Musks light-hearted response to Jackson’s video in which he said, “Turns out there’s more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined,” he wrote.

Turns out there’s more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2019

Teslas with the autopilot feature have been involved in several serious accidents. According to Bloomberg, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the autopilot-related crashes, including one in which Wei “Walter” Huang died when his 2017 Model X steered into a concrete barrier on March 23, 2018. Huang’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tesla in early May 2019. Techcrunch reported that Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance system misread lane lines, failed to detect the concrete median, failed to brake and instead accelerated into the median.