Granger Smith’s Wife, Amber Bartlett, Posts Tragic Instagram About Son

Granger Smith’s wife is Amber Bartlett, though she goes by Amber Emily Smith on Instagram. On June 6 the two Smiths both shared via Instagram that they had lost their youngest son, River, in a “tragic accident.”

In the post, Amber wrote,

Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Granger and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, we cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the Smiths are asking for donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name.

Here’s what you need to know about Amber:

Amber & Granger Smith Have Two Other Children, Both of Them Older

In total, the Smiths were a family of five prior to River’s death. Both of the Smiths frequently post pictures of their family, including photos and videos of the whole family on the road when Granger’s on tour.

Like his wife, Granger posted news of his son’s tragic death to Instagram. He wrote,

I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.

Granger and his wife actually met in a pretty unusual way. He shared their story with Taste of Country, explaining that he had to use Craigslist to find women to star in his music videos before he became well known.

He said, “No one knew who I was, so we had to go to Craigslist and say, ‘Country singer looking for female girlfriend for music video role.” He continued, “This is where it gets shady again: We went to a hotel conference room and they came in one at a time. They would talk for a second and then I would take a picture with them, like a prom date picture.”

But he didn’t meet Amber during that casting round. In fact, they had already cast someone else, but he said it didn’t feel right, and that night he went onto Facebook and saw Amber’s picture under the section suggesting new friends. He messaged her, and the rest was history.