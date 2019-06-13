Lisa Calderon: Old Navy Shopper Says She Was Racially Profiled

Lisa Calderon is the Old Navy shopper who says she was racially profiled in Canada after being accused of shoplifting a $13 shirt. Calderon posted about the incident on Facebook saying it occurred on June 10. Calderson is a resident of Mississauga, Ontario. She says the incident occurred at the Square One Shopping Centre in the city, which borders Toronto. On the About section of her page,

Calderon said she went to the store to exchange an item and was considering buying a white dress she tried on. After being made to feel uncomfortable in the store, Calderon said she decided to take her business to a nearby Browns’ clothing store. While in that store, Calderon said an Old Navy employee named Stephanie, who has since been fired, followed her to Browns. After being confronted by Stephanie, Calderon wrote: “She then proceeded to put her hands on me in front of security guard Quesada 10830909.”

Calderon Says Stephanie Alleged There Was Surveillance Video of Calderon Shoplifting

A video apparently showing the confrontation shows Calderon saying, “If she doesn’t let go of me I’m going to press charges! Stephanie, I’m going to press charges against you. Let go of my hand.” Stephanie then asks, “Ma’am, why are you shaking? Are you nervous?” Stephanie also asks to see a receipt for the $13 shirt and alleges that surveillance video showed Calderon entering the store wearing a different shirt.

Calderon says that a manager eventually instructed Stephanie to let go of the customer and apologized. She concluded her original Facebook post saying, “Guys I cried cause I never thought in a million years this would happen to me. I would’ve been more calm and understanding if she didn’t accuse me first, and would’ve been happy to show my receipt, especially because I voiced my racial profile complaint to the employee before I left the store. This needs to stop, Stephanie had no Right to aggressively lay her hands on me and accuse me of stealing a $13 dollar top, had she not have done that this situation would’ve ended quietly.”

Calderon Had Good Reasons for Leaving the Tags on Her Clothes

In a follow-up post, Calderon wrote about her reasoning for leaving the tag on the shirt saying, “I have a right to keep my tags on my clothes, and did so incase any of my items were drastically discounted within 30 days, which Old Navy’s policy is to give their customer back the difference. Normally you can jus bring your bill and get a simple fast transaction back into your account, but on rear occasions, you run into ignorant employees like Stephanie, who want you to go around the store to collect the items, to avoid that I normally jus bring the lightly worn items with me accompanied w receipt.”

Old Navy Says the Company Was ‘Founded to Be a Place Where Everyone Belongs’

In a statement, Old Navy Canada said, “Old Navy was founded to be a place where everyone belongs. It’s been a part of our culture & values since day one, and that makes it even more upsetting when incidents occur that don’t reflect those values. We are so sorry that our customer Lisa Calderon had an unacceptable experience in one of our stores, and we apologize for letting her down. We investigated quickly & thoroughly. The employee involved in this situation is no longer with Old Navy. Our commitment to ensuring everyone who shops and works in our stores feels welcome & respected is a top priority. As part of our commitment, we have ongoing training for our employees and strict policies in accordance with our values.”

