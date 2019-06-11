Rhett McKenzie Nelson: Suspect Arrested for Shooting Off-Duty Officer at Jack In the Box

Around 5:45 p.m. PT in Alhambra, California an off-duty Los Angeles County Police officer was shot in the head while waiting for his food at a Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant located located at 2531 W. Valley Boulevard in Alhambra, California. On Tuesday, the suspect captured on surveillance cameras was arrested and named by authorities as Rhett McKenzie Nelson.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the arrest during an afternoon press conference. Nelson was picked up around 10:40 a.m. by the Long Beach Police Department after observing a vehicle in the 2400 block of Granada Avenue in Long Beach, which matched the description of suspect responsible for the shooting, a white-colored Kia Sorrento SUV with paper plates. Inside the vehicle, authorities found a revolver, along with the maroon shirt and hat the suspect was reported to be wearing on the surveillance camera.

Nelson is a 30-year-old from St. George, Utah. Police mentioned that he’s also the suspect of in the fatal shooting of another man in the Westlake District of Los Angeles that same night. Nelson was reported as a missing person in Utah and his family was concerned for his whereabouts, officials said. Fliers had been posted about Nelson’s disappearance on social media.



The identity of the officer was also revealed as Deputy Jospeh Solano, 50. He was dressed in civilian clothing when he was shot, and currently remains on life support.

The Sheriff's department reported that Deputy Joseph Solano's current medical condition is listed as grave & on life support. He was getting an oil change for his ill mother's vehicle, when he was shot.

Sheriff’s officials released photos of the suspect, who was described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, and 5 feet 9 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches tall. While at Jack in the Box armed with a handgun, Nelson was wearing a burgundy short-sleeved button-down shirt, blue jeans, a fedora hat and sunglasses. He was later seen changing into a black T-shirt.

The suspect is currently in custody for questioning as the motive for the shooting remains unclear. “The shooting is on video,” said Captain Kent Wegner. “There doesn’t appear to be an overt motive. There is no audio to the video, so we don’t know if there were words exchanged.”

The sheriff deputy, a veteran of the department for 13 years, was immediately transferred to Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. The deputy had apparently gone for an oil change at a nearby Jiffy Lube and then went to the restaurant while waiting for the car service.

