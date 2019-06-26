Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tana Mongeau announced that she and Jake Paul were engaged on Tuesday via her Instagram story and a Twitter post. Paul confirmed it with a Twitter post of his own. He popped the question during her 21st birthday party with Mongeau posting multiple times showing a cake that says “will marry me Tana?” as well as a large engagement ring.

Jake Paul is the owner of Team 10, a social media incubator and management company, and also plays Dirk Mann on Disney’s “Bizaardvark”. He is the brother of famous YouTuber Logan Paul and has a massive social media following including 19 million YouTube subscribers and 12.1 million Instagram followers.

Tana Mongeau is also a YouTube personality with over 3.9 million subscribers and 541 million video views and social influencer with 4 million followers on Instagram. She’s also a rapper who has released a handful of songs and appeared several times on rapper Lil Phag’s debut album “God Hates Lil Phag”.

The engagement comes as a surprise as their relationship is only a few months old but the two have been posting vlogs and Instagram posts together on a weekly basis showing off their relationship and professing their love for each other.

Here's what you need to know:

1. A Lot of People Believe the Engagement Is Fake

A lot of fans are skeptical of Tana’s engagement to Paul, and for good reason. Jake Paul previously faked a relationship with fellow Team 10 member Erika Costell and Mongreau has been accused of and caught lying several times before.

The pressure to constantly create quality, original content in order to satisfy their fans can sometimes lead to fake stories or other lies in for clout. The influencer/YouTube star business model is built on attention, and the only way to keep the public’s attention is to constantly have authentic experiences that they can transform into engaging videos or other content.

Their history of lying for clout combined with the fact that they just started dating has many people thinking the entire relationship is manufactured for subscribers and clicks.

2. They’ve Been Dating for Less Than 3 Months

Though it’s not clear exactly how old their relationship is, the two were first spotted together on April 24 leaving a party in Beverly Hills. Jake said in a vlog the next day that he didn’t remember flirting with her at the party but that “she’s cute”.

Tana then posted a video to her Snapchat story the same day that showed her hanging out in a bed that observant fans recognized from Jake Paul’s Team 10 house. It had been posted in several other videos from Paul.

On April 30, they start posting videos together showing them as a couple, though Tana called their relationship a “clout relationship” and Jake a “rebound”.

3. They Got Matching Tattoos to Celebrate Their 7 Week Anniversary

Jake and Tana, or “Jana” as they’ve been dubbed by fans, were dating only 7 weeks before they decided to commemorate their relationship with matching tattoos. The two got 7 tally marks tattooed to signify the 7 weeks that they’ve been dating. Jake teased the event on Twitter and posted a vlog about it on May 28.

it rhymes with get matching tattoos https://t.co/ZoC1X3t5Cq — END CYBER BULLYING 2019 (@jakepaul) May 27, 2019

The event occurred at the Team 10 house where Jake Paul currently resides.

4. Tana Used to Date Bella Thorne, Who Made an Emotional Instagram Post After Learning About the Engagement

Tana and model/social media influencer Bella Thorne dated for over a year from September 2017 to February 2019. The two first announced their relationship at the Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram mineeee A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

The couple engaged in PDA on a constant basis and in an open relationship. Bella Thorne was also dating rapper Mod Sun at the time. They parted ways amicably in February and announced their breakup through a Twitter post.

After learning of Jake Paul and Tana Mongreau’s engagement, Bella posted a photo on Instagram of her crying with the caption “When ur ex gets engaged 😭”. She also reposted a message from Instagram asking her if she needs help.

Apparently, she is not taking the news well.

5. Jake Bought Tana a Mercedes G Wagon for Her Birthday Before Proposing

Hours before Tana’s birthday party at a club in Las Vegas, she and Jake both posted photos on Instagram that showed Jake buying her a Mercedes Benz G Wagon, a car that costs at least $125,000. Like everything in their relationship, the present should be taken with a grain of salt. Tana also commented “I’m pregnant” in Jake’s post.

It’s unclear exactly how much of this relationship is the couple trolling for clout and how much is genuine. And that’s probably just the way they want it.