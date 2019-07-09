Passengers Heard ‘Boom’ Before Delta Flight 1425 Engine Failed in Flight [VIDEOS]

Passengers on Delta Flight 1425 on Monday, July 8, 2019, are saying that the flight had to make an emergency landing because something flew into an engine, causing it to fail. The pilots and crew were able to make a safe, emergency landing and no one was injured. But passengers are voicing concern that Delta may be downplaying what happened. Business Insider reported that Delta later confirmed the left engine had failed, after initially saying the flight was diverted as a precaution. You can see videos shared by the passengers and learn more about what happened below.

The flight left Monday at 12:348 p.m. from Hartsfield-Jackson International, heading for Baltimore-Washington International. But about an hour into the flight, it diverted and made an emergency landing after reporting an issue with an engine.

RALEIGH,NC – TRACK DELTA FLIGHT 1425 REAL TIME – https://t.co/tF2G5RkZ5o AS IT APPROACHES – THIS IS A MD88 AIRCRAFT — Alertpage Inc. (@alertpage) July 8, 2019

Delta did not initially confirm that an engine failed. In a full statement emailed to WRAL, a Delta spokesperson said: “The flight crew of Delta flight 1425 from Atlanta to Baltimore elected to divert to Raleigh, N.C., out of an abundance of caution after receiving an indication of a possible issue with one of the aircraft’s engines. The flight landed without incident and customers will be re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft.”

Delta Air Lines McDD MD-88 (N906DL, built 1987) suffered major damage of its left engine #1 during flight #DL1425 from Atlanta to Baltimore. The pilots safely diverted to Raleigh Durham Airport (KRDU), NC. All 148 passengers remained unhurt. https://t.co/E9o7TXF4B6 pic.twitter.com/32mLxMi5TK — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) July 9, 2019

Passengers say it was more serious than Delta originally indicated and they were told on the flight that an engine was out.

Here is a video shared on Twitter that seems to show a metal part of some sort bouncing inside the engine, possibly causing the issue. Twitter user @RAREsheis said she did not take the video below herself, but she was on the flight. She said the video was airdropped to her from another passenger. She wrote: “Dear @delta since you guys are not releasing what happened to our flight yesterday, flight 1425 Atlanta to Baltimore which made an emergency landing in Raleigh, maybe this video will help the investigation. A piece of the plane flew into the engine and caused it to fail.”

Dear @delta since you guys are not releasing what happened to our flight yesterday,flight 1425 Atlanta to Baltimore which made an emergency landing in Raleigh, maybe this video will help the investigation. A piece of the plane flew into the engine and caused it to fail. pic.twitter.com/3larvfAwuP — 𝓑𝓸𝓼𝓼 𝓛𝓪𝓭𝔂 (@RAREsheis) July 9, 2019

Other passengers on the flight are confirming what @RAREsheis said happened, and other passengers on the flight have also said they received the same video from the passenger on the plane. Here’s a photo of something in the engine during the flight, from the video she shared:

It appears that a spinner was rattling around inside the turbo engine, Daily Mail shared. Here’s the same video but on YouTube:

One video was shared on Facebook by Becca Montouth but was later taken down. Users in a professional pilots discussion forum said they took the following screenshot from that original video. They advise that anyone who sees this happening should not stay and take a video but should get away from the engine and perhaps try to move a couple rows forward of it.

Passenger Jose Bahamonde-Gonzalez told WMAR-TV: “The captain came on the loudspeaker and said that we had lost an engine and that they were making preparations to have an emergency landing.”

This was our #1 engine failure on Delta Flight 1425 ATL to BWI. As you can see our engine nose cone failed at 33,000 feet. Severe vibration slight initial fumes. Safe landing We are extremely lucky. pic.twitter.com/09ax5h8Qwx — docohm47 (@docohm47) July 8, 2019

Twitter user @RAREsheis said the landing was very smooth, despite the engine going out, and commended the pilots and crew for keeping the passengers safe. “I also have a video of the landing, which was very smooth. You can’t see much but it gives you a feel of the environment inside, and the relief of the passengers we all landed safely.”

The flight had 148 passengers.

She shared this next video below, showing the crew staying calm despite the emergency. She wrote: “Although it was a completely terrifying situation to see smoke in the cabin and smelling something burning for the first 5 mins, the crew did an amazing job in staying and keeping us all calm, while preparing us for an emergency landing.”

Although it was a completely terrifying situation to see smoke in the cabin and smelling something burning for the first 5 mins, the crew did an amazing job in staying and keeping us all calm, while preparing us for an emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/WckrsuSUKt — 𝓑𝓸𝓼𝓼 𝓛𝓪𝓭𝔂 (@RAREsheis) July 9, 2019

She also wrote: “When you hear an loud bang and they tell you over the intercom that “we lost an engine”, you’d expect complete chaos on the plane but the crew was so calm and the pilots did an amazing job.” [sic]

Avery Porch told WMAR-TV that she heard the loud banging noise too. “After we heard the boom, we just saw all this smoke come up into the cabin and that’s when we really started freaking out. … It started slowing down a little bit and it was getting hot. The air cut off.”

John Leonard, who was on the flight, wrote: “I also was on this flight. My seat was 35 D. I was sitting on the opposite side of the engine that blew. Smoke filled the back of the plane. The vibrations of the roof and the cabin itself was intense. The experience was beyond scary. There was a complete engine failure.”

Twitter user @StrongandGeeky said her husband was on that flight, sitting next to the right engine that kept the plane flying. She wrote on Twitter: “Every person on #flight1425 was relieved that the pilot and crew kept them safe. No one was upset until @delta downplayed the incident. This was not a minor mechanical issue. This was not a Possible engine problem. This was an engine failure. At cruising altitude.”

She wrote: “My husband is home with me and our 7 year old daughter thanks to grace and the amazing flight crew.”

The plane was a 32-year-old MD-88 with engines on the fuselage near the tail, ABC News reported. Delta offered a $30 food voucher to passengers.

According to passengers, it was frightening to see smoke in the cabin and know there was an emergency. But the pilots and crew stayed calm and landed without safely without any injuries.