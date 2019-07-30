Mississippi Walmart Shooting: Multiple People Wounded

A shooting at a Walmart in Mississippi has left multiple people wounded, including a police officer. Reports from the area say that one person was found dead inside of the Southaven store. The area of Southaven is located close to the Mississippi/Tennessee border and is 13 miles south of Memphis.

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports that the Southhaven Police Department were called to the scene at 6:32 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a shooting inside of the store. The Walmart store is located on the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway. A police officer was wounded during the shooting, he is expected to survive.

Employees of the Store Say the Suspect Is a ‘Disgruntled Employee’

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson reports that the deceased person is a manager of the store who was shot in the head. Patterson later reported that employees of the store told her that the suspect is a “disgruntled employee,” this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Local24’S Jalyn Souchek reports, citing an employee, said that the suspect had worked there for 25 years until he was fired recently. That employee said that two people had been killed, both Walmart employees.

The Wounded Police Officer Was Shot in His Bulletproof Vest

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told Fox Memphis that the suspected shooter was also wounded. The station also reports that a police officer was wounded during the shooting.

WREG’s Zaneta Lowe reports that the officer was hit in the bulletproof vest he was wearing. He was rushed to DeSoto Baptist Hospital where he is being treated.

One Witness Counted at Least 15 Police Cars ‘Racing Into the Walmart Parking Lot’

One witness to the police response tweeted, “Something serious just happened at Southaven Wal-Mart. I’m at Chick Fil A, and I’ve counted at least 15 police cars racing into the WM parking lot. I saw at least one cop running in the store with a rifle.”

