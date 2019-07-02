Russia Reports 14 Killed in Fire on ‘Secretive’ Nuclear Submarine

Russian news agency TASS reports that 14 mariners died in a fire aboard a submarine July 1, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

“On July 1, fourteen submariners – sailors died in Russian territorial waters as a result of inhaling combustion products aboard a research submersible vehicle designated for studying the seafloor and the bottom of the World Ocean in the interests of the Russian Navy after a fire broke out during bathymetric measurements,” TASS reported the defense ministry statement read.

The incident is being investigated, TASS reported, by the Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief.

Another report says the nuclear sub’s mission and status was shrouded in mystery.

Sources are pointing to Losharik (AS-12) as the boat that suffered the fire.

The (best guess) 2000-ton sub is the most secret of the already pretty secret Russian GUGI special op boats. It has a (best guess) crew of 25 and the ability to dive (best guess) to 6K meters. https://t.co/B9s1jDT1VU — Sam LaGrone (@samlagrone) July 2, 2019

According to the U.S. Naval Institute, the sub was identified as “Losharik (AS-12), a nuclear-powered submarine that is widely believed to be a key asset for the Russian Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research,” which operates a fleet of specialized submarines that Russia uses for deep sea and Moscow’s most covert operations, USNI reported.

Russian media say that the sub on which the 14 servicemen died was an AS-12 "Losharik", which is used for special operations. This is the same sub that the US claimed was capable of damaging undersea cables, accusing Russia of seeking to intercept or disrupt communications. pic.twitter.com/t4VcVSDJfN — Brasco_Aad (@Brasco_Aad) July 2, 2019

“Losharik is among the most mysterious of the closely guarded fleet. Fielded in the late 1990s, specifics for the nuclear-powered boat are few. It’s estimated to carry a crew of about 25 and can dive to thousands of feet below the surface,” USNI reported citing a Russian military blog.

14 Sailors Die on Secretive Russian Nuclear Submarine – USNI Newshttps://t.co/WE49OvQE9i pic.twitter.com/4uC7oZ2Ebv — USNI News (@USNINews) July 2, 2019

“The about 2000-ton boat can travel slung under the belly of a specially modified Delta III nuclear ballistic missile submarine, according to open source intelligence analysts. The purpose and capabilities of Losharik are shrouded in mystery,” USNI reported.

Все, что известно о гибели 14 подводников и о глубоководном аппарате Минобороны, на котором произошел пожар — в репортаже телеканала РБК pic.twitter.com/XOuq4fUtIo — РБК (@ru_rbc) July 2, 2019

Some have noted that news of the incident being reported coincides with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin canceling a meeting and Vice President Mike Pence being summoned back to the White House before setting off on AF2 for an event in New Hampshire.

There are no confirmed reports as of yet that of a link between the events. It’s being reported that there are “no abnormal levels of radiation detected” following the incident.